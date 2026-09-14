Gabby Thomas Reaffirms Strong Anti-Doping Stance After Second-Place Finish to Melissa Jefferson-Wooden

Gabby Thomas has once again made her stance on doping in athletics clear while reacting to the latest developments on the track.

Olympic 200m champion Gabby Thomas has addressed her long-standing views on performance-enhancing drugs in track and field.

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Gabby Thomas offered a firm perspective after finishing second behind Melissa Jefferson-Wooden in the women's 200m final at the World Athletics Ultimate Championship.

Melissa Jefferson-Wooden delivered an astonishing performance to complete the Ultimate sprint double, clocking 21.47 seconds, the fourth-fastest 200m time in history, while Gabby Thomas took runner-up honours in 21.77.

The result, however, comes against the backdrop of ongoing scrutiny surrounding the coaching environment of the newly crowned champion.

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Melissa Jefferson-Wooden trains under former Olympic sprinter turned coach Dennis Mitchell. Mitchell received a two-year doping ban in August 1999 after testing positive for elevated testosterone levels.

Years later, while coaching Justin Gatlin, Mitchell was fired when an undercover investigation by The Telegraph recorded him and an agent offering to supply performance-enhancing drugs and fake prescriptions.

Asked about her anti-doping position and previous public comments following the race, Gabby Thomas stood by her principles while recognising her opponent's performance on the night.

"No, I wouldn't say that. I'll say what I said on Instagram story last season goes for everyone and anyone. I am an equal-opportunity doping hater, meaning that if you are actively doping in the sport, I do take issue with that. Now, I'm not saying any names,” she told reporters after the race.

“No names are mentioned. But if you look at yourself and you think that's what you're doing, then so be it. But I'm not bringing it up. I think that Melissa ran very well today. Right competitor, and I'll see her in the next couple of years."

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Gabby Thomas: Using an Elevated Platform to Challenge the Sport’s Culture

Since capturing 200m gold on the Olympic stage, Gabby Thomas has frequently leveraged her growing international profile to advocate for transparency and stronger anti-doping integrity.

She revealed that her frustration stems from a relentless cycle of news stories, anti-doping violations, and controversial figures continuing to operate across the sport’s coaching and management landscape.

Elaborating on why she refuses to stay silent on the topic, Thomas emphasised that elite athletes have a collective responsibility to speak out against compromised integrity.

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"Well, it's an opinion that I've had for a long time, and I've been open about it for a long time. I think just being an Olympic champion, my platform was a little bit bigger, but there were just, there are so many news stories coming out that some of the agents and coaches and athletes and I was just so worn down by it,” she said.

“I think so many conversations are going on social media, and I was just like, come on, guys, like if someone has to speak up on this, I think people just kind of ignore it. I'm happy to see that there are repercussions for people who are. But yeah, I just feel very strongly that I'm sick of seeing it."

Gabby Thomas: Navigating Pushback and Looking Ahead

Speaking up against doping culture in professional athletics has not come without personal cost. Gabby Thomas admitted that her previous public statements generated quiet resistance and pushback within track circles, highlighting how entrenched certain attitudes remain.

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Despite the hurdles, Gabby Thomas remains resolute in her commitment to competing alongside clean athletes who uphold the spirit of the sport.