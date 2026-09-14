Brigid Kosgei Breaks Silence on Blocked Turkey Allegiance Switch After Great North Run Victory

Brigid Kosgei has opened up about World Athletics’ decision regarding her proposed switch to represent Turkey.

Former marathon world record holder Brigid Kosgei has publicly addressed the recent World Athletics decision that blocked her proposed nationality switch to Turkey.

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Brigid Kosgei was among a group of elite athletes whose applications to represent Turkey were rejected by World Athletics following a regulatory review into nation-transfer proposals.

Speaking fresh off a dominant victory at the Great North Run half marathon, Brigid Kosgei reflected candidly on the rejected transfer, her Olympic aspirations, and her upcoming target at the Chicago Marathon.

Brigid Kosgei: Reflecting on the Blocked Allegiance Switch to Turkey

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The proposed transfer would have seen Brigid Kosgei transition to represent Turkey on the international stage, to compete at the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles.

However, World Athletics turned down the applications, maintaining its strict eligibility and nationality transfer framework.

Addressing the outcome directly for the first time, Kosgei expressed her feelings on the governing body's decision while maintaining respect for the process.

"I was hoping that World Athletics would say okay, and if they had said okay, I would have appreciated that. In my mind, I was hoping to represent Turkey at the Olympic Games in 2028," Brigid Kosgei told Athletics Weekly.

Great North Run Victory: A High-Speed Tune-Up for Chicago

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Putting the off-track headlines behind her, Brigid Kosgei delivered a commanding performance on the roads from Newcastle to South Shields, powering away from the field to claim the Great North Run half marathon title in 1:06:15.

Despite taking victory by more than two minutes ahead of fellow Kenyan Sheila Chepkirui, Kosgei treated the 13.1-mile outing primarily as an indicator of her fitness build-up.

She explained that the race served as a crucial stepping stone in her training block ahead of returning to the full marathon distance.

"I just came here for speed work because this is a speed session, and I have to prepare for the big race in Chicago. I came here only to test my body, how I sit and how I will be in Chicago this month. [My body] was telling me that I'm still doing a little speed, and I need to run faster than this," she added.

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Brigid Kosgei: Targeting Personal Best Pace in Chicago

With her preparation now shifting to the final phase of marathon build-up, Kosgei remains focused on returning to top form on the flat, fast streets of Chicago, the very course where she set her historic 2:14:04 world record in 2019.

Outlining her ambitions for her upcoming marathon appearance, Kosgei emphasised that recovery, volume, and refined speed will be the key priorities in her remaining weeks of camp.