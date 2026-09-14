Gor Mahia Coach Slams Costly Errors Following CAF Champions League Elimination: 'I'm Really Upset'

Charles Akonnor has voiced his frustration with Gor Mahia's senior players after costly mistakes contributed to their CAF Champions League elimination.

Gor Mahia head coach Charles Akonnor pulled no punches following his side’s elimination from the CAF Champions League preliminary round, publicly criticising his senior players for elementary mistakes during their second-leg defeat to Egyptian champions Pyramids FC in Cairo.

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Gor Mahia exited the continent's flagship club competition after failing to overturn a 2-0 first-leg deficit, ultimately falling short over 180 minutes against Rulani Mokwena's structured Pyramids FC side.

While the team showed patches of promise and determination in the second half, individual lapses in the defensive third proved completely fatal to their qualification hopes.

Charles Akonnor Fumes Over Basic Defensive Indecision

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Speaking during his post-match media obligations, Charles Akonnor broke away from his usual protective stance toward his squad to deliver a scathing critique of his players' decision-making under pressure.

Highlighting specific instances where defender Frank Odhiambo and other backline members failed to execute fundamental defensive clearances while trapped in tight spaces, Charles Akonnor expressed deep frustration at the lack of basic composure.

"I said if you are in a danger zone, clear the ball; let the ball go. Keep working. He was not able to kick the ball out. It happened. Frank [Odhiambo] also had the ball. Instead of kicking the ball out, he passed through there. I don't know. I can go on and go on and go on," Charles Akonnor said.

Charles Akonnor: Questioning Senior and International Players' Judgment

The Ghanaian tactician did not stop at his defensive line, directly pointing out Harambee Stars first-choice goalkeeper Bryne Omondi for making poor distribution choices when safer passing options were available.

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For Charles Akonnor, such fundamental lapses are inexcusable for players who regularly feature on the international stage and are expected to serve as the team's tactical anchor in high-intensity European and African competition.

"Even our goalkeeper [Bryne Omondi], the national keeper. There were two people. They gave him the options to pass the ball. He chose otherwise. And so these things are big errors. Errors that you believe players who are on a different level, you know, non-national players. You should know these things," Charles Akonnor added.

Charles Akonnor emphasised that his public frustration stemmed from the fact that individual carelessness undermined a collective effort that had otherwise shown great tactical fight and resilience.

Admitting that breaking his personal rule against calling out individual performances was necessary, the Gor Mahia boss made it clear that basic errors completely derailed the game plan.

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"In fact, today I'm really upset. I'm not the type of person who always talks about players, and I don't do that. Today, it was clear for everybody to see that a team that was pushing, a team that was encouraging too well, destroyed a lot of things for us," the tactician added.

With their CAF Champions League campaign officially at an end, Gor Mahia must quickly digest the harsh lessons learned on the continental stage.