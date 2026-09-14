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Millions Gor Mahia Will Earn from Failed Champions League Campaign as Tusker Stare at Potential Ksh52m Windfall

Joel Omotto
Joel Omotto 13:18 - 14 September 2026
Gor Mahia and Tusker had contrasting fortunes in their respective continental assignments. Image: Gor Mahia/Tusker X
Gor Mahia are reeling from their heavy defeat in Cairo, which added to their continental woes, but they will not leave empty-handed as Tusker look to unlock over Ksh50m.
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Gor Mahia are feeling the pain after another failed CAF Champions League campaign but their participation will still earn them millions.

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The Kenyan champions were put to the sword by Egyptian club Pyramids, who thrashed them 7-1 on aggregate, having won 2-0 in Nairobi before a 5-1 demolition in the second leg in Cairo on Sunday.

Gor Mahia conceded five of the seven goals in the first half as Pyramids scored their two goals in the first leg in the opening 45 minutes and in the second leg, they had a 3-1 lead at the break, before conceding twice in stoppage time for the 5-1 thrashing.

However, the gulf in quality between the two sides told as Rulani Mokwena’s team proceeded to the second preliminary round where they will take on Merriekh Bentiu from South Sudan.

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For Gor Mahia, there is a tidy sum from the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to soothe their pain as teams eliminated at the preliminary round will pocket $100,000 (Ksh13 million), a solidarity payment issued to all clubs at this stage, to assist with travel and logistics.

How Tusker Can Unlock Ksh52 Million

This is the same amount that Tusker FC are already guaranteed in the CAF Confederation Cup but the Brewers have a chance to unlock over Ksh50 million if they pass their next hurdle.

Tusker beat Al Ahli Wad Madani of Sudan 3-2 on aggregate after a 2-2 draw in the first leg and a 1-0 win in the return match in Nairobi. That sees Julien Mette’s side set up a two-legged clash against Tanzania’s Singida Black Stars in the second preliminary round and if they navigate this hurdle, they would seal a ticket to the lucrative group stage.

Qualifying for the group stage would guarantee Tusker an extra $400,000 (Ksh52 million), taking their total from the two rounds to Ksh65 million, and the amount increases as they progress.

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It is, however, a tough task that awaits the Brewers as Singida come into the match after thrashing Al-Ghazal FC of South Sudan 10-1 on aggregate, courtesy of a 7-1 away win and 3-0 victory at home, across the two legs.

“We have time to study Singida, improve our fitness and work on the details that can decide a two-legged tie,” Mette said of the upcoming continental assignment. “They will be the favourites, but football gives you opportunities if you prepare properly,” added the Tusker coach.

Tusker will draw inspiration from Nairobi United, who pulled a major upset last season when they eliminated Tunisian giants Etoile du Sahel, to reach the Confederation Cup group stage in their debut campaign.

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