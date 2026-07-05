2026 World Cup Golden Boot Chase: Kylian Mbappe Catches Lionel Messi as France Set Up Morocco Clash

The France captain netted the only goal as Les Bleus beat Paraguay to advance to the quarter-final where they will face Morocco.

Kylian Mbappé's decisive penalty against Paraguay not only propelled France into the FIFA World Cup 2026 quarterfinals but also escalated his personal battle with Lionel Messi for the Golden Boot and added another chapter to his contentious relationship with South American football.

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France secured a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Paraguay on Saturday at Philadelphia Stadium, with the lone goal coming from their captain. The strike puts Mbappe on a collision course with legends Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in the World Cup history books and deals a blow to CONMEBOL's pride.

Golden Boot Race Heats Up

With his goal, Mbappe has now scored seven times in the tournament, moving him into a tie with Argentina's Lionel Messi at the top of the Golden Boot leaderboard. The French forward converted a crucial penalty in the 69th minute after Desire Doue was brought down in the box by Paraguayan midfielder Diego Gomez.

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The two frontrunners are closely followed by Erling Haaland and Harry Kane, who have each found the net five times. A tier below, Ousmane Dembele, Mikel Oyarzabal, Vinicius Junior, and Ismaila Sarr remain in contention with four goals apiece.

The goal also brought Mbappe to a total of 16 career World Cup goals, placing him just one behind Messi's all-time tally of 17.

Mbappe has solidified his reputation as a formidable opponent for South American teams on the world's biggest stage. His goal against Paraguay was his seventh against a CONMEBOL nation in World Cup competition, a list that includes a memorable hat-trick against Argentina in the 2022 final.

Post-Match Friction with Paraguay

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The tension between Mbappe and his South American rivals appeared to spill over after the final whistle. The French star was accused of celebrating his team's advancement directly in front of the Paraguayan players. Goalkeeper Orlando Gill, who reportedly attempted to offer a congratulatory handshake, was allegedly ignored by Mbappe.

Speaking to reporters in the mixed zone, Gill admitted that his frustration boiled over, leading him to kick the ball in the direction of the French forward.

The incident has reignited the debate surrounding comments Mbappe made about the state of South American football ahead of the 2022 World Cup.

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"Argentina and Brazil don't play high-level matches on the way to the World Cup," he told TNT Sports Brasil at the time. "In South America, football isn't as advanced as it is in Europe. That's why, when you look at recent World Cups, it's usually European teams that win."

These remarks sparked significant backlash and were widely circulated after Lionel Messi's Argentina triumphed over Mbappe's France in the dramatic 2022 final.

2026 WORLD CUP GOLDEN BOOT RACE

Lionel Messi (Argentina) - 7 goals

Kylian Mbappe (France) - 7 goals

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Harry Kane (England) - 5 goals

Erling Haaland (Norway) - 5 goals