Junior Starlets Lose Huge Goal Advantage as Historic 16-0 Thumping of Sudan is Overturned

Kenya U17 women’s team have seen their huge victory over Sudan nullified, having won 16-0 in their CECAFA Women's Championship opener last weekend.

Kenya’s historic 16-0 destruction of Sudan in a CECAFA Women's Championship match has been nullified following a decision from the tournament organisers.

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Junior Starlets recorded one of the biggest score lines ever witnessed in a match in Africa when they put Sudan to the sword in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania on June 13 as they started their campaign with a bang.

In that match, striker Brenda Achieng delivered a remarkable seven-goal performance as Mildred Cheche's squad showcased a ruthless offensive masterclass, effectively sealing the victory long before the halftime whistle and sending a clear message to their regional rivals.

However, just past the hour mark, the match was stopped after Sudan were reduced to six players due to injuries. With Sudan’s number of players below the minimum requirement, the game was abandoned and a decision has now been made.

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Kenya Drop to Second in Group A

Tournament organisers CECAFA has nullified the game and handed Kenya a 3-0 walkover which sees Junior Starlets’ huge goal advantage disappear.

Kenya had taken their tally to 22-0 when they hit Somalia 6-0 in their subsequent match before a 1-1 draw with Tanzania on Wednesday left them top of Group A, having scored 23 and conceded just one in three matches.

However, the ruling now sees them drop to second in Group A behind Tanzania and will take on Uganda in the semi-final as they eye a place in the final and the trophy.

According to Confederation of African Football (CAF) competition regulations, a team must have a minimum of seven players to continue a match.

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