Junior Starlets: How Kenya's History Makers Fought Their Way Into the World Cup Last 16 PHOTO: FKF

Junior Starlets: How Kenya's History Makers Fought Their Way Into the World Cup Last 16 PHOTO: FKF

Junior Starlets: How Kenya's History Makers Fought Their Way Into the World Cup Last 16

Kenya's Junior Starlets made history with a commanding victory over Samoa, securing a landmark place in the U-17 Women’s World Cup Round of 16 against the odds.

Kenya's Junior Starlets etched their name into the history books on Sunday night, securing a coveted spot in the Round of 16 at the 2026 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup in Morocco with a commanding 4-0 victory over Samoa.

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Needing an emphatic scoreline and favourable results elsewhere to keep their tournament hopes alive, head coach Mildred Cheche’s side delivered a clinical performance at the Mohammed VI Football Academy in Salé to advance as one of the four best third-placed finishers.

Fast Start: Bakari and Awuor Put Starlets in Command

The East Africans took control from the opening whistle. Striker Mwanakombo Bakari opened the scoring in just the fourth minute with a sharp finish, setting a dominant tone for the must-win contest.

Kenya maintained relentless pressure throughout the opening half, constantly breaching the Samoan backline. Brenda Awuor doubled Kenya’s advantage just before the interval, finding the net in the 44th minute to give her side a comfortable cushion heading into the break.

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The Junior Starlets showed no signs of slowing down in the second half, hunting for goals to boost their crucial net goal difference.

Gaudancia Maloba made it 3-0 in the 62nd minute with an emphatic strike, before Bakari struck again two minutes later to bag her brace and put the result beyond doubt.

Her stellar performance earned her the official Player of the Match honours. While Lindey Weey was unable to convert a late spot-kick that would have added a fifth, the four-goal margin proved more than enough to achieve their objective.

Group E Standings: Squeezing Through as Best Third-Placed Finishers

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The triumph lifted Kenya to three points in Group E with an improved goal difference. Group winners China edged the United States in the pool's other fixture to take top spot, leaving Kenya in third place.

Under the tournament's expanded 2026 format, where the top two from six groups and the four strongest third-placed sides progress, Kenya squeezed through alongside Poland (Group B), tournament hosts Morocco (Group A), and Venezuela (Group D).

The breakthrough caps a remarkable turnaround for the Starlets, who had endured a bruising start to their campaign following a 3-0 defeat to China and a 6-1 reverse against the Americans.

This landmark achievement marks the first time a Kenyan football team has progressed beyond the group stage of any FIFA tournament.

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In their previous World Cup appearance at the 2024 edition in the Dominican Republic, Kenya exited early despite a 2-1 win over Mexico.

A formidable challenge awaits Cheche’s squad in the last 16, where they will square off against 2014 champions Japan. The Asian powerhouse cruised through Group D with a flawless record, taking maximum points without conceding a single goal.