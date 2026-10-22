Kenya’s Junior Starlets All but Out of 2026 Women’s U17 World Cup After Heavy Loss to USA

The Kenyan girls had no answer for the Americas who had Maddie DiMaria scoring four goals in the one-sided encounter.

Maddie DiMaria delivered a masterclass in clinical finishing, netting four first-half goals to lead the United States to an emphatic 6-1 victory over Kenya's Junior Starlets in their FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup Group E encounter in Salé, Morocco.

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The heavy defeat at the Mohammed VI Football Complex pushes Kenya to the brink of an early exit.

With both the USA and China locked on six points after China's earlier triumph over Samoa, the top two spots in the group are officially sealed.

Having previously lost 3-0 to China, Mildred Cheche's side must now secure a resounding win against Samoa on Sunday, October 25, while hoping other group results fall their way to sneak into the Round of 16 as one of the best third-placed finishers.

The Junior Starlets showed early intent when Joan Agola flashed a low ball into the box in the third minute, but American defender Gigi Zuniga quickly intervened to clear the danger.

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That early promise was wiped out just a minute later. USA captain Amari Manning beat Flavian Khatenje along the right flank before picking out DiMaria, who expertly headed home the opening goal. The strike extended the in-form forward's explosive tournament run following her six-goal haul in the opening fixture.

Americans Leave No Room for Kenya

The Americans took full control of the tempo, pinning Kenya inside their own half as Carolina Reyna fired two speculative long-range efforts off target.

Kenya briefly stabilized, only to be undone in the 22nd minute when Madeline Maves sliced open their defense with a precise through ball. DiMaria seized the opportunity, coolly slotting a low shot past Kenyan goalkeeper Mishel Okoyo to double the advantage.

An injury to Venina Moodie in the 30th minute saw Giana Hanf enter the pitch for the USA, but the setback did little to interrupt their momentum. Moments later, a VAR check confirmed a foul by Mwanakombo Bakari on Loradana Paletta inside the area. DiMaria stepped up to the penalty spot and drilled the ball into the bottom-right corner to seal her hat-trick.

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Kenya managed a rare sight of goal in the 38th minute when Noelina Akuku slipped a pass to Brenda Achieng on the left, but the Nyakach Girls High School forward saw her strike comfortably gathered by American goalkeeper Kathy Long Carpell.

Disaster struck again for the Starlets on the stroke of halftime. Another VAR review penalized Brenda Awuor for a foul on DiMaria inside the box.

After Awuor received a yellow card, DiMaria dispatched the resulting spot-kick into the top-left corner, completing a stunning four-goal first half and taking her individual tournament tally to 11 goals in just two games.

Late Consolation Goal for Junior Starlets

The United States picked up where they left off after the interval, extending their lead to 5-0 in the 50th minute when Paletta converted another teasing delivery from Maves. Mia Corona thought she had added a sixth five minutes later with a brilliant curling effort, but the strike was overturned by VAR due to an earlier foul by DiMaria.

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Searching for a response, coach Cheche made a triple substitution just past the hour mark, sending on Tabitha Wambui, Emily Mbuya, and Daisy Adongo for Awuor, Gaudencia Maloba, and Achieng. USA head coach Ciara Crinion responded by replacing Corona with Isabella Ortiz.

Kenya's appeal for a penalty was waved off after a VAR review showed Zuniga cleanly touched the ball in a box challenge. The Americans capped their dominant display with a goal from Hanf, while Kenya found a late moment of joy when Lindwey Atieno produced a spectacular consolation strike to finish the contest 6-1.

Goalkeeper Okoyo produced a string of crucial late interventions to keep the rampant American attack from doing further damage, though Hanf eventually broke through in stoppage time to push the scoreline to 6-0.