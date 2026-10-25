AFC Leopards Held to Goalless Draw by Shabana After Costly Penalty Miss

AFC Leopards were held to a 0-0 draw by Shabana FC in the FKF Premier League after goalkeeper Pavel Ndzila saved a crucial penalty at Nyayo Stadium.

AFC Leopards missed a golden opportunity to climb up the FKF Premier League standings after being held to a 0-0 draw by Shabana FC in a high-octane encounter at Nyayo National Stadium on Sunday, 25 October.

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A dramatic second-half penalty save proved decisive, leaving Ingwe frustrated in their quest to build early-season momentum while the visiting Tore Bobe earned a hard-fought point on the road.

Fresh off an impressive midweek triumph over Kenya Police FC, Leopards entered the match eager to claim their second victory of the campaign and solidify their position near the top of the table.

Meanwhile, Kisii-based Shabana arrived determined to rebound from a disappointing setback against Nairobi United.

The hard-fought stalemate leaves both traditional heavyweights tied on five points from their opening three fixtures, already trailing four points behind early pace-setters and defending champions Gor Mahia.

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Early Chances Squandered as Leopards Set High Tempo

The hosts set a blistering tempo right from the referee's opening whistle, backed by a vocal home crowd at Nyayo Stadium.

Left-back Samuel Semo created the first real opening when he curled a dangerous free-kick into the side netting after clever playmaker Tyson Otieno was illegally brought down just outside the penalty area.

Leopards should have comfortably seized the lead within the first ten minutes through a beautifully constructed team move.

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Otieno orchestrated the attack with a sharp turn in midfield, feeding Adama Kanteh on the flank, who in turn teed up Brian Ssenyonjo inside the box.

However, the Ugandan forward failed to keep his composure, firing wide from point-blank range to the utter dismay of the home supporters.

Shabana steadily settled into the contest as the half progressed, relying on direct counter-attacks and set-pieces to carve out threatening opportunities of their own.

Maina Sigmun forced Leopards' custodian Tom Ikara into his first major save with a stinging volley following a pinpoint cross from Brian Michira.

Moments later, defender Brian Ogutu rose highest to meet Kevin Omundi's whipped delivery, only to direct his header inches off target.

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Ikara was called into action once again shortly before the interval, producing a sharp reactive save to deny George Onyango following a dangerous low delivery from Byron Otieno.

At the other end, Kelly Madada and Ssenyonjo both squandered late first-half chances created by the energetic James Kinyanjui, ensuring the sides remained deadlocked heading into the break.

The defining moment of the afternoon arrived in the 58th minute when refereeing officials pointed to the spot after Shabana defender Herbert Sanday caught Samuel Semo with a late tackle inside the box.

With a crucial three points on the line, Leopards captain Kayci Odhiambo stepped up to take the spot-kick. However, his effort was brilliantly thwarted by Shabana goalkeeper Pavel Ndzila, who guessed correctly, diving low to his left to parry the ball away and keep the scoreline goalless.

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Buoyed by the crucial penalty reprieve, Shabana aggressively pushed forward in search of an upset victory. George Onyango nearly capitalised three minutes after the hour mark, glancing a header narrowly wide from an Omundi corner kick.

Ikara was called into action again moments later, tipping away a dangerous cross from Otieno to keep the hosts alive.

The visitors continued to threaten on the break, with substitute Derrick Oketch firing over the crossbar after being set up by James Mazembe, while Derrick Otieno saw a powerful volley well gathered by Ndzila at the opposite end in the 73rd minute.

Despite a frantic end-to-end push from both technical benches in the closing stages of the match, neither side could find the elusive decisive breakthrough before the referee blew the final whistle.

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