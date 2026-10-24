Gabby Thomas Celebrates Upcoming Wedding with Chic 'Last Rodeo' Weekend in Austin

The multiple Olympic champion gathered her longtime friends for a special occasion in Austin, Texas as she prepares to wed fiance Spencer McManes.

Ahead of her upcoming wedding to fiance Spencer McManes, Olympic track and field star Gabby Thomas gathered her closest friends for a memorable celebration in Austin, Texas.

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The three-time Olympic gold medalist and five-time overall medalist marked the milestone with an elevated, Western-themed getaway titled "Gabby's Last Rodeo."

Austin served as the natural backdrop for the festivities, offering both sentimental value and convenience for Thomas and several members of her bridal party who call the city home. Thomas noted that the Texas capital felt like the ideal location to commemorate the transition into this new chapter of her life.

The weekend embraced a stylish Western aesthetic featuring a palette of warm browns and neutral creams. Celebrations began with an opening reception presented by bridal apparel brand Revelry and stationery designer Minted. Guests were treated to an oyster and spritz bar, along with a dedicated glam suite to prepare for a golden hour dinner.

How Thomas Celebrated Special Occasion

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Following dinner on Friday, the bridal party explored the local nightlife, stopping at popular Austin venues Devil May Care and Mayfair. The evening featured a surprise live set by R&B artist Leon Thomas at Mayfair, who invited the sprinting champion onstage during his performance. The group returned to their accommodations in the early morning hours to continue reminiscing and catching up.

Saturday shifted to a more relaxed pace. The wedding party spent the afternoon on the water for a dedicated boat outing, outfitted in coordinated "something blue" ensembles paired with Tecovas cowboy hats. The evening concluded back at their rental property with a casual hibachi dinner, parlor games, and matching loungewear provided by Revelry.

Custom touches were integrated throughout the trip, including bespoke stationery and hand-illustrated Western motifs like horseshoes and boots created by Minted's concierge design team.