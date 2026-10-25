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Gor Mahia Chairman Explains Why Defender Mike Kibwage is Still Suspended

Joel Omotto
Joel Omotto 15:58 - 25 October 2026
Gor Mahia defender Michael Kibwage. Photo: Gor Mahia
The Gor Mahia boss has shared reasons behind the unavailability of the Harambee Stars defender for club duties.
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Gor Mahia chairman Ambrose Rachier has weighed in on the suspension of goalkeeper Byrne Omondi and defender Mike Kibwage.

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The two are yet to play this season since being suspended in the wake of the team’s 5-1 loss away to Pyramids FC of Egypt in the CAF Champions League for what the club termed a “questionable performance.”

While coach Charles Akonnor recently said the two players have been welcomed back, Rachier says only Omondi is now eligible to play after his suspension was lifted but Kibwage’s case is far from being solved.

“Byrne Omondi, we are through with him and he is supposed to resume training. I understand he has an injury and that is why he is not playing,” Rachier told the media after Gor Mahia’s 1-0 win over Bandari FC on Saturday.

“Mike Kibwage asked for certain details to show why he was given a suspension. We did not suspend, [we did] what is called precautionary suspension where you are not being disciplined as such but we are looking at the happenings of the Pyramids game.”

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Kibwage’s Case Still Not Done

Rachier says Kibwage contested his suspension and asked for specific details of what he did wrong and that is why his case is yet to be solved.

“What was claimed is that they did not play according to the instructions and he [Kibwage] wanted to know what kind of instructions and in what way was he being faulted,” he added.

“We are supposed to give them the videos [of the Pyramids game] and say in their on view, if that is something normal in football. So, Mike Kibwage, the investigation is till going on, but Byrne Omondi the precautionary suspension has been lifted.”

Gor Mahia have so far played three games, winning all of them, starting with a 4-2 victory over Murang’a Seal, before identical 1-0 wins against APS Bomet and Bandari, both settled by Alpha Onyango’s strikes.

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It remains to be seen how long Kibwage will be out as the games come think and fast for Gor Mahia, who will play Kakamega Homeboyz on Wednesday before taking on Mathare United next weekend.

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