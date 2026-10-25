Advertisement

Mohammed Bajaber Reveals Why He Opted for Nairobi United Over Other Clubs

Joel Omotto
Joel Omotto 10:48 - 25 October 2026
Mohammed Bajaber during his unveiling at Nairobi United. Image: Nairobi United
The Harambee Stars playmaker has disclosed the reason behind his decision to sign for the ambitious Nairobi United.
Advertisement

Harambee Stars forward Mohammed Bajaber has explained what encouraged him to choose Nairobi United as his next team.

Advertisement

Bajaber was unveiled this weekend by Naibois, joining the ambitious FKF Premier League club as a free agent, after his departure from Tanzanian giants Simba SC.

The playmaker adds experience and quality to Patrick Aussems’ team, who are looking to fight for the league title, and he says the club’s ambition and the vision laid out to him by the coach were attractive.

“This club has a lot of ambition and I was just listening to the project from the chairman and CEO and they really want to achieve greatness and I want to be part of that,” he said during an interview with the club.

What Bajaber Brings to Nairobi United

Advertisement

“It was an easy decision to say yes and may we have a lot of success. The project and talking to the coach; he really had a good influence on me choosing Nairobi United. They have a vision for me and club and it was very easy to say yes.”

Bajaber is hoping that his experience as a league winner with Kenya Police FC in 2025 can rub off on the rest of the team even as he looks to add goals and assists to the side.

“I bring goals, assists and composure in the final third and chance creation,” he added. “As well as experience, because I have won a league before and we have the team to win the league this season.”

Nairobi United started the season with back-to-back draws against KCB and Shabana FC and will be looking for their first win of the campaign when they take on APs Bomet on Sunday.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Kenya
AFC Leopards Held to Goalless Draw by Shabana After Costly Penalty Miss
Football
25.10.2026
AFC Leopards Held to Goalless Draw by Shabana After Costly Penalty Miss
Gor Mahia Chairman Explains Why Defender Mike Kibwage is Still Suspended
Harambee Stars
25.10.2026
Gor Mahia Chairman Explains Why Defender Mike Kibwage is Still Suspended
Mohammed Bajaber Reveals Why He Opted for Nairobi United Over Other Clubs
Harambee Stars
25.10.2026
Mohammed Bajaber Reveals Why He Opted for Nairobi United Over Other Clubs
Gabby Thomas Celebrates Upcoming Wedding with Chic 'Last Rodeo' Weekend in Austin
Lifestyle
24.10.2026
Gabby Thomas Celebrates Upcoming Wedding with Chic 'Last Rodeo' Weekend in Austin
Millions Mamelodi Sundowns Will Lose After Shock CAF Champions League Exit
Football
24.10.2026
Millions Mamelodi Sundowns Will Lose After Shock CAF Champions League Exit
Benni McCarthy Expects 'A Very Difficult Game' as Harambee Stars Gear Up for Rwanda Test
Harambee Stars
24.10.2026
Harambee Stars vs Bafana Bafana: Price and Where to Buy Tickets for Kenya’s Next Home Match