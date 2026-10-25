Mohammed Bajaber Reveals Why He Opted for Nairobi United Over Other Clubs

The Harambee Stars playmaker has disclosed the reason behind his decision to sign for the ambitious Nairobi United.

Harambee Stars forward Mohammed Bajaber has explained what encouraged him to choose Nairobi United as his next team.

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Bajaber was unveiled this weekend by Naibois, joining the ambitious FKF Premier League club as a free agent, after his departure from Tanzanian giants Simba SC.

The playmaker adds experience and quality to Patrick Aussems’ team, who are looking to fight for the league title, and he says the club’s ambition and the vision laid out to him by the coach were attractive.

“This club has a lot of ambition and I was just listening to the project from the chairman and CEO and they really want to achieve greatness and I want to be part of that,” he said during an interview with the club.

What Bajaber Brings to Nairobi United

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“It was an easy decision to say yes and may we have a lot of success. The project and talking to the coach; he really had a good influence on me choosing Nairobi United. They have a vision for me and club and it was very easy to say yes.”

Bajaber is hoping that his experience as a league winner with Kenya Police FC in 2025 can rub off on the rest of the team even as he looks to add goals and assists to the side.

“I bring goals, assists and composure in the final third and chance creation,” he added. “As well as experience, because I have won a league before and we have the team to win the league this season.”