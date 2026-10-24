Millions Mamelodi Sundowns Will Lose After Shock CAF Champions League Exit

The South African giants will count big losses following their surprise failure to reach the CAF Champions League group stages.

From receiving the winner’s prize of $6 million (Ksh777 million) in May to getting just $100,000 (Ksh13 million) this season.

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That is the shocking story of South African giants Mamelodi Sundowns in the CAF Champions League. Sundowns will not be defending their Champions League title as they suffered an early exit.

The Brazilians saw their continental campaign come to an abrupt and unexpected halt on Friday following a stunning preliminary round elimination at the hands of Angolan outfit Wiliete SC.

Widely tipped not only to navigate the preliminary stages with ease but also to launch a formidable title defence, the Tshwane giants were brought back down to earth in dramatic fashion on home soil.

Following a goalless first leg in Angola last weekend, Sundowns were expected to finish the job in front of their home supporters at Loftus Versfeld. Things initially went according to plan when Tashreeq Matthews fired the hosts ahead after just 11 minutes, putting Miguel Cardoso's side firmly in the driving seat.

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Costly Elimination for Sundowns

Mamelodi Sundowns defender Aubrey Modiba. Image: Imago

However, the Brazilians were unable to build on their early breakthrough. Wiliete responded four minutes into the second half when striker Mabululu netted a crucial equaliser in the 49th minute. The visitors held firm against Sundowns' attacks to seal a 1-1 aggregate draw, advancing courtesy of the away goals rule.

The result marks the first time since 2015 that Sundowns have failed to reach the group stages of Africa’s premier club competition, sending shockwaves through South African and continental football.

Having been awarded the top prize of $6 million (Ksh777 million) for winning the 2025-26 Champions League title, Sundowns will receive a paltry sum as teams eliminated at the preliminary round will pocket $100,000 (Ksh13 million), a solidarity payment issued to all clubs at this stage, to assist with travel and logistics.

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Sundowns have been a permanent fixture in the group stages and beyond since winning their first title in 2016 and during that period, they only failed to reach at least the quarter-final once.