Stockholm Diamond League: Preview, Schedule, Time and Where to Watch

Stockholm Diamond League: Preview, Schedule, Time and Where to Watch

Stockholm Diamond League: Preview, Star Names, Full Schedule, Time and Where to Watch

Ahead of the Stockholm Diamond League, the fifth stop of the series, here is all you need to know as the chase for glory continues.

The 2026 Diamond League season continues with its fifth stop in Stockholm, where the world's top athletes will compete.

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Homeboy Mondo Duplantis will be among the star attractions in an event that also has triple world champion Melissa Jefferson-Wooden, Olympics champion Keely Hodgkinson, Kenny Bednarek and debutant Cooper Lutkenhaus.

The action unfolds on Sunday, June 7, as the European leg of the circuit gets underway. Headlining the event is local hero and Olympic pole vault champion Mondo Duplantis.

Fresh off a victory in Shanghai/Keqiao, the 15-time world record holder will face stiff competition on home soil from two-time world champion Sam Kendricks and his childhood idol, 2012 Olympic champion Renaud Lavillenie.

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Who Else Will Light Up Stockholm?

In the women's sprints, world champion Melissa Jefferson-Wooden will kick off her 100m season in a stacked field. She will line up against former world champion Dina Asher-Smith, 200m world silver medallist Amy Hunt, and world indoor 60m champion Zaynab Dosso.

Another must-watch event is the 800m, which marks the highly anticipated Diamond League debut of 17-year-old phenom Cooper Lutkenhaus in the men’s category.

The reigning world indoor champion will test his mettle against a seasoned field that includes former 1500m world champion Jake Wightman and 2024 world indoor champion Bryce Hoppel.

Meanwhile, Hodgkinson will headline the women’s category after testing herself in 400m in Rome on Thursday.

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Stockholm Diamond League Schedule: Kenyan Time

5:04 PM: Women's Discus Throw

5:14 PM: Men's Pole Vault

5:20 PM: Women's Shot Put

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6:04 PM: Men's 400m

6:17 PM: Women's 3000m Steeplechase

6:23 PM: Women's Long Jump

6:36 PM: Men's 800m

6:45 PM: Women's 100m

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6:52 PM: Men's Discus Throw

6:59 PM: Men's 3000m Steeplechase

7:30 PM: Men's 200m

7:41 PM: Women's 800m

7:51 PM: Men's 1500m

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Where to Watch