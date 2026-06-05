How Much Ferdinand Omanyala Earned After Finishing Eighth at the Rome Diamond League

How Much Ferdinand Omanyala Earned After Finishing Eighth at the Rome Diamond League

Ferdinand Omanyala: How Much Africa's Fastest Man Earned After Finishing Eighth at the Rome Diamond League

Ferdinand Omanyala ended his strong 2026 streak with an eighth-place finish in the Rome Diamond League 100m won by Noah Lyles.

Ferdinand Omanyala's impressive streak of results this season came to an end on Thursday evening, June 4, as he finished eighth in the men’s 100m at the Rome Diamond League.

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The Kenyan sprinter clocked 10.11 seconds in a highly competitive race won by reigning Olympic 100m champion Noah Lyles.

Four-time world 200m champion Lyles posted a season's best time of 9.88 seconds to claim victory. Emmanuel Eseme of Cameroon secured second place with a national record time of 9.94 seconds, while Olympic 200m champion Letsile Tebogo of Botswana finished third, also with a season's best of 9.95 seconds.

The result was below par for Ferdinand Omanyala, who has consistently delivered strong performances since the start of the 2026 season.

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Rome Diamond League: How Much Ferdinand Omanyala Earned

The Diamond League features a structured prize money system for its 14 regular meetings, with a total purse of $500,000 available at each event. Certain disciplines, designated as ‘Diamond +,’ offer enhanced prize money for the top finishers.

In Rome, the men's 100m was one of these featured events. As the winner, Noah Lyles earned the top prize of $20,000. Emmanuel Eseme will walk away with $6,000, with Letsile Tebogo bagging $4,000. For his eighth-place finish, Ferdinand Omanyala will receive $1,000.

“Tough outing in Rome. 10:11. I will take the hit but will always show up,” Ferdinand Omanyala posted after the race.

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Ferdinand Omanyala's Strong 2026 Campaign So Far

Before the Rome meeting, Ferdinand Omanyala had recorded five consecutive sub-10-second times this year. His first sub-10 came at the Addis Ababa Grand Prix, where he clocked 9.98 seconds before heading to the Kip Keino Classic, where he clocked 9.96 seconds.

Ferdinand Omanyala continued his campaign in Gaborone and participated in the World Relays Championships. Omanyala then kicked off his Diamond League season with a second-place finish in Shanghai in a time of 9.98 seconds before winning the 100m in Xiamen in 9.94 seconds. He recently won the Triveneto Meeting Internazionale with a time of 10.11 seconds.

Meanwhile, in other impressive races, reigning Olympic 100m champion Julien Alfred triumphed in the women's 200m, defeating triple world champion Melissa Jefferson-Wooden.