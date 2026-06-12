Jose Mourinho: Why Real Madrid are Taking the Risk on Highly Divisive ‘Special One’

Real Madrid have decided to appoint Jose Mourinho, 13 years since he left the club, but why are betting on the controversial coach?

After two seasons without a major trophy, Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has decided to activate his most controversial option: bringing Jose Mourinho back to the Bernabeu.

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The move comes after one of the most turbulent seasons in the club's recent history, a period that has left both the team and Mourinho himself in desperate need of silverware.

On the pitch, Madrid's failures in domestic and European competitions have fueled tensions between players and supporters. The season was marred by a dressing room altercation that reportedly sent Federico Valverde to the hospital, while fans voiced their discontent with Perez and star forward Kylian Mbappe.

With the European Super League project now a distant memory, Madrid has recently shifted its focus back to its age-old war with arch-rivals Barcelona. Thirteen years after his departure, the combative Portuguese manager returns with a familiar directive: stop Barcelona at all costs. In 2010, it was Pep Guardiola's dominant side; now, it's Hansi Flick's entertainers.

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The club's leadership believes Mourinho is the man to forge a talented but fragile squad into an uncompromising unit of winners. His appointment is undoubtedly a gamble, especially after several years away from Europe's top tier with spells in Turkey and his native Portugal. However, it's a risk that the 79-year-old Perez has been contemplating for some time.

Perez Believes Mourinho Laid the Foundation

Perez has always maintained respect for Mourinho's first tenure, believing it laid the groundwork for Madrid's future European dominance by instilling a tougher, more resilient mentality. While Mourinho couldn't deliver the coveted 10th Champions League title himself, his successor Carlo Ancelotti did in 2014, paving the way for five more in the following decade.

"He raised our competitive level... and from there we won six Champions Leagues in 10 years," Perez stated in May, recalling that Mourinho's 2013 exit was by mutual consent, not a dismissal, leaving a sense of unfinished business.

In the years since, Real Madrid has adopted an antagonistic mindset reminiscent of the Mourinho era, frequently clashing with referees on its club television channel and battling both La Liga and UEFA. The stage seems perfectly set for his return, with Perez hoping the 63-year-old can also restore order in the dressing room.

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Known for his ultra-competitive nature, Mourinho has a track record of managing superstar egos, including Cristiano Ronaldo's, with authority. He is also adept at absorbing media pressure, shielding his players from criticism as he often did during his first spell in Madrid, which included a record-breaking 100-point league title in 2011-12 that ended Barcelona's domestic reign.

If things go according to plan, Mourinho's conservative style—which saw his Benfica side finish unbeaten yet third in the Portuguese league—could fix Madrid's defensive vulnerabilities. If they don't, the club could face a complete implosion.

Questions About Special One’s ‘Archaic’ Methods

A major question is whether Mourinho's methods, effective a decade ago, can still resonate with the current generation of players. He has not won a league title in 11 years, and his only trophy in the last nine seasons is a Conference League with Roma, raising doubts about his suitability for a top European giant.

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The appointment could be seen as a desperate move by Perez, leaning on nostalgia rather than a coherent long-term strategy. Since Mourinho left, Madrid has flourished under more diplomatic managers like Ancelotti and Zinedine Zidane, not disciplinarians.

"I think he is a great professional but I do not want him at Real Madrid," former club captain Iker Casillas said earlier in May. "I believe other coaches would be better qualified to coach the club of my life."

Casillas's sentiment is rooted in a tumultuous past. During his previous reign, Mourinho controversially benched the Spanish World Cup winner in favor of Diego Lopez, one of many decisions that divided the fanbase.

More recently, Mourinho caused a stir in February during a Champions League play-off match between his Benfica side and Real Madrid. After Vinicius Junior alleged he was racially abused by Benfica's Gianluca Prestianni, Mourinho dismissed the claim by stating the Portuguese club could not be racist because its greatest icon was Eusebio. Such comments may not provide the smoothest start in a diverse dressing room.

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