Orlando Pirates claimed the Betway Premiership title after a closely contested race with Mamelodi Sundowns. Here's how the season unfolded and what to expect next.

South African Betway Premiership Welcomes a New Champion

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The South African Betway Premiership season ended with a highly competitive title race and a clear winner at the top of the table. Orlando Pirates were crowned the 2025/26 champions after a consistent and record-breaking campaign, finishing just one point ahead of Mamelodi Sundowns on the final day.

Fans following Betway live matches today may have noticed how tight the title race remained throughout the season, with small shifts in form playing a decisive role in the final standings. On Scoreaxis.com, supporters tracked live scores, fixtures, player statistics, and match updates across the campaign.

How the Title Race Was Decided

The championship battle stayed open until the very last fixture, with Orlando Pirates defeating Orbit College 2-0 at Mbombela Stadium on 23 May 2026 to clinch the title. The win confirmed Pirates as champions by a single point over Mamelodi Sundowns, ending a 14-year wait for the trophy.

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The standings shifted significantly in the closing months, when every point became crucial. Orlando Pirates set a club record of 21 league victories in a 30-game season, while Sundowns were too often held to draws in matches they needed to win.

Key moments that shaped the title race:

● Consistency in the final weeks was the focus for the Pirates;

● Eight drawn matches across the season proved costly for Sundowns;

● Momentum was dependent on head-to-head matches;

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● Stability in the final weeks was the difference in a title winner.

Why Consistency Made the Difference

While Mamelodi Sundowns continued to be one of the best teams in the league, their tendency to drop points through draws — eight in total — allowed Pirates to take full advantage. Fixture congestion and their continued involvement in multiple competitions also impacted squad freshness.

Orlando Pirates' success came from sound defence and control at key junctures. Their campaign culminated in a domestic treble — only the third time this had been achieved in the PSL era.

Key factors behind the standings:

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● Sundowns dropped too many points through draws late in the season;

● Pirates showed a stronger defensive structure;

● Fixture congestion impacted squad freshness;

● Closely contested matches shaped the title race.

Promotion and Relegation Movement

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The season also saw movement between divisions, with Orbit College relegated from the Betway Premiership and replaced by Kruger United, who earned automatic promotion as Motsepe Foundation Championship winners.

The promotion/relegation play-offs featured 15th-placed Magesi FC alongside NFD sides Milford FC and Cape Town City. Cape Town City were eliminated from contention after collecting just four points from four matches, including a 1-1 draw with Magesi on 10 June. Heading into the final fixture on 13 June, Milford FC leads the standings with six points, while Magesi sits second with four, meaning Magesi must win to stay up, while a draw or defeat would confirm Milford's promotion to the Betway Premiership.

What to Expect Next Season

Defending champions Orlando Pirates will aim to defend their title, whereas Mamelodi Sundowns will definitely come out fighting after narrowly failing. Contests among title aspirants and games between mid-table teams will influence the table from Day One itself, along with the challenge put forward by promoted clubs in their debut season in the Premier Division.

Season Summary

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