Manchester United Left Stunned as Jose Mourinho Steals Midfield Target for Real Madrid

Jose Mourinho has reportedly disrupted Manchester United’s summer transfer business after identifying their key target as one of those he wants at Real Madrid.

Manchester United's summer transfer plans have hit a potential snag as Real Madrid have reportedly entered the race to sign West Ham United midfielder Mateus Fernandes.

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The 21-year-old Portuguese international is widely expected to depart the London Stadium following the Hammers' relegation from the Premier League last season. Manchester United have been strongly linked with the player, with some reports suggesting the club believes he has the potential to rival Declan Rice's impact.

Despite their demotion to the Championship, West Ham are said to have placed an £80 million price tag on Fernandes. However, their negotiating position has been considerably weakened by their failure to stay in the top flight.

According to recent reports, United now face formidable competition from Real Madrid. The Spanish giants' interest is reportedly driven by incoming head coach Jose Mourinho, who is said to be a great admirer of his compatriot.

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Fernandes to Spark Bidding War

Mateus Fernandes is wanted by multiple clubs. Image: Imago

The situation has also alerted Paris Saint-Germain, who are monitoring developments closely. West Ham are reportedly hopeful that the interest from multiple top clubs could spark a bidding war, allowing them to maximise their return on the player.

The Hammers signed Fernandes from Southampton just last summer for a fee of around £38 million, putting them in a position to make a significant profit. During the 2025-26 season, he contributed five goals and five assists in 42 appearances across all competitions for the club.

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Fernandes, who began his career at Sporting Lisbon, also earned his first caps for Portugal while at West Ham, though he was not selected for the 2026 World Cup squad. It is understood that the midfielder is unwilling to play in the Championship next season, making his departure almost certain.