Ivory Coast Make World Cup History After Brace from Former Arsenal Record Signing but It’s France or Norway Next

Nicolas Pepe scored twice as Ivory Coast beat Curacao to seal their place in the World Cup knockout round for the first time in their history.

Ivory Coast have made history by advancing to the World Cup knockout stages for the first time, securing their spot with a 2-0 victory over Curacao.

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They are joined in the last 32 by Ecuador, who staged a dramatic comeback to defeat Germany 2-1 and qualify as one of the best third-placed teams.

Twenty years after their first World Cup appearance, Ivory Coast have finally broken their group stage curse. The current squad succeeded where the famed "golden generation," featuring legends like Didier Drogba and Yaya Toure, had repeatedly fallen short.

The nation's World Cup history is filled with near misses and painful memories. In 2006, they were eliminated from a "group of death" containing Argentina and the Netherlands. Four years later, a tough draw saw them exit despite earning four points. The most agonising moment came in 2014, when a 93rd-minute penalty for Greece sent them home in a heartbreaking 2-1 defeat.

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New Ivorian Generation Make History

After failing to qualify for the last two tournaments, the pressure was immense on this new group of players. While they may lack the star power of their predecessors, they have demonstrated immense spirit and mental fortitude.

With their 2-0 win over Curacao, this new generation has finally lifted the weight of history, giving fans back home a monumental reason to celebrate and look forward to the knockout rounds.

Ivory Coast have advanced to the World Cup knockout stages with a Nicolas Pépé brace securing a 2-0 victory over tournament newcomers Curacao.

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Needing only a point to progress after group-stage exits in their three previous appearances, the Ivorians settled any nerves early. Just seven minutes in, Yan Diomandé dispossessed a defender and squared the ball for Pépé to tap into an empty net.

Ex-Arsenal Star at the Double

The former Arsenal forward secured the win in the 65th minute, curling a superb left-footed strike into the top corner past Curacao keeper Eloy Room. The result means Ivory Coast finish second in Group E with six points, marking the first time they have won two matches at a single World Cup.

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Ivory Coast will now face the runner-up from Group I, either France or Norway, in the second round. The match is scheduled for June 30th in Arlington, Texas.