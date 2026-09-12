SportPesa National Pool Circuit: Why Gaming Giant Took a Multi-Million Bet on Kenyan Pool

SportPesa CEO Ronald Karauri (centre) showing his pool skills during the launch of the SportPesa National Pool Circuit. Image: SportPesa

SportPesa CEO Ronald Karauri (centre) showing his pool skills during the launch of the SportPesa National Pool Circuit. Image: SportPesa

SportPesa boss Ronald Karauri has explained what attracted his firm to a sport that has largely gone under the radar for decades.

SportPesa CEO Ronald Karauri has highlighted the untapped potential of pool that encouraged his firm to commit millions of resources into the sport.

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The gaming giant announced a multi-million sponsorship of the inaugural SportPesa National Pool Circuit on Thursday, a major initiative designed to elevate pool from a popular recreational pastime into a structured and commercially viable competitive sport.

In partnership with Kenyan promoters Cuevolution Plus Africa, SportPesa will help establish a national competition platform under the Black Ball Rules format. The circuit aims to identify and develop talent from the grassroots level, providing players with a clear pathway to advance in the sport.

The competition will kick off with a nationwide grassroots phase running from September 21 to October 4, featuring events across numerous local venues. Following this, the circuit will advance to regional championships and three major tournaments in Eldoret, Nakuru, and Mombasa, culminating in the SportPesa National Pool Finals in Nairobi from January 8-10, 2027.

Tapping into Pool's Untapped Potential

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While pool is a widely played sport in communities throughout Kenya, it has historically lacked the formal structures, sustained investment, and competitive pathways necessary to unlock its full potential.

This new circuit seeks to bridge that gap by offering players regular competition, increased visibility, and a platform to hone their skills at progressively higher levels.

SportPesa CEO Ronald Karauri (centre) with some of the pool players during the launch of the SportPesa National Pool Circuit. Image: SportPesa

“We hope it will attract all the top players in Kenya who believe they have the talent,” Karauri said during an interview with the media following the launch of the SportPesa National Pool Circuit.

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With World Pool Association (WPA) reporting that over US$11.4 million (Ksh1.5 billion) in prize money was awarded in WPA-sanctioned events in 2025, Karauri feels now is the time to fully invest in the sport to help Kenyan players not just earn well but also place them on a global platform where they can compete with the very best.

Need to Expose Kenyan Players

“We want to bring it to the mainstream so that people understand that it is actually a sport. Pool usually is played in bars, which is okay, but then it does not have that exposure,” he added.

“It is the same as darts but if it has no exposure, no one believes it is a sport they can participate in. This will bring it to the level whereby Kenyans realise you can play this sport, it can pay and you can represent the country.”