Impala Target Strong Comeback at Dala 7s After Prinsloo 7s Setback

Impala Rugby are looking to turn their fortunes around as they head into a crucial weekend at the Dala 7s.

Impala Rugby Club is determined to bounce back when the second leg of the 2026 National Sevens Circuit, the Dala 7s, gets underway this weekend at Jomo Kenyatta Stadium in Kisumu.

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The Gazelles endured a challenging start to their campaign at the Prinsloo 7s in Nakuru last weekend, where they collected five points to sit 12th on the overall standings.

With the circuit still in its early stages, the club believes there is ample time to recover and mount a strong challenge over the remaining tournaments.

Dala 7s presents an important opportunity for Impala to turn their fortunes around as they seek to gather valuable points and build momentum before the race for the overall circuit title intensifies.

Tough Pool A challenge awaits

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The Kisumu tournament will provide no easy route for the Gazelles, who have been drawn in a highly competitive Pool A alongside defending Dala 7s champions KCB Rugby, MMUST Rugby Club and Zetech Oaks.

With every match expected to be fiercely contested, Impala will need to produce consistent performances throughout the group stage if they are to secure a place in the knockout rounds.

Despite the difficult draw, the club remains optimistic that the lessons learned during the opening leg will translate into improved displays this weekend.

Nyandigisi Confident of Stronger Display

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Head coach Anthony Nyandigisi believes the experience gained in Nakuru has helped the players identify the areas that need improvement, adding that the squad has responded positively in training ahead of the trip to Kisumu.

“Prinsloo gave us valuable lessons, and the players have responded positively in training this week. We know the quality of opposition we will face in Dala 7s, but we are equally confident in our ability to compete. Our focus has been on improving our execution, discipline and consistency over the 14 minutes. If we play to our potential, we believe we can produce much better results this weekend,” said Nyandigisi.

The tactician believes better decision-making, improved discipline, and greater consistency across the full duration of each match will be key if the Gazelles are to compete with some of the circuit's strongest teams.

New signings settling into the squad

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Impala will also draw encouragement from the continued integration of several new recruits who made their competitive debuts during the Prinsloo 7s.

Leon Onduso, Ted Adrian, Jordie Imbali, Modechai Metternich, Elvis Omondi, Evan Asena, Opiyo Stephen and Conrad Hinga are all expected to play increasingly influential roles as they continue adapting to the club's systems and build chemistry with their teammates.

The coaching staff hopes the additional depth and youthful energy brought by the newcomers will strengthen the squad as the demanding National Sevens Circuit progresses.

Captain Madaga Calls for Positive Response

Club captain Benjamin Madaga says the players have quickly moved on from the disappointment of the opening tournament and are fully focused on delivering a much-improved performance in Kisumu.

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“The mood in camp is very positive. We know we did not achieve the results we wanted in Nakuru, but everyone has taken responsibility and worked hard during the week. Dala 7s presents us with another opportunity to show our character. We have welcomed several new players into the squad, and they continue to adapt well. As a team, we are focused on putting together improved performances and earning the points that will move us up the standings,” said Madaga.

The skipper believes the team's positive attitude and willingness to learn from recent setbacks will be crucial as they seek to revive their campaign.

Impala Roans Target Another Strong Outing

Impala's women's side, the Impala Roans, will also be in action at Dala 7s as they continue their impressive start to the National Women's Sevens Circuit.

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The Roans head into the second leg sitting fourth on the standings with 15 points after an encouraging performance in Nakuru and will be aiming to remain among the leading contenders.

They have been drawn in Pool A alongside Mwamba RFC, Kisumu Dolphins and Mwira Eagles in what promises to be another competitive group.

A strong showing in Kisumu would further strengthen their position in the title race and maintain the momentum they established during the opening leg.

With the National Sevens Circuit still in its early stages, every point will be crucial in determining the overall standings heading into the later tournaments.

For Impala, Dala 7s represents an opportunity to reignite their campaign, build confidence, and establish themselves among the circuit's top contenders before attention shifts to the third leg, the Kabeberi Sevens, scheduled for August 15–16 in Nairobi.

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