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Nairobi United Strengthen Squad with Signing of Former Gor Mahia Goalkeeper

Abigael Wafula
Abigael Wafula 17:03 - 31 July 2026
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Nairobi United Strengthen Squad with Signing of Former Gor Mahia Goalkeeper
Nairobi United Strengthen Squad with Signing of Former Gor Mahia Goalkeeper Image source: Nairobi United
Nairobi United have continued their ambitious squad rebuild by securing the services of former Gor Mahia keeper ahead of the new season.
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FKF Premier League side Nairobi United have strengthened their goalkeeping department with the signing of former Gor Mahia goalkeeper Gad Mathews.

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The 30-year-old arrives at the club after a trophy-laden seven-year spell with record Kenyan champions Gor Mahia, where he won three FKF Premier League titles and established himself as one of the country's most reliable goalkeepers.

The ambitious top-flight side, popularly known as "Naibois", confirmed Mathews' arrival on Friday, July 31, as preparations for the new campaign gather pace.

"Welcome to Nairobi United, Gad Mathews!" the club announced in a brief statement. "A proven shot-stopper with experience at the highest level, Gad joins us from Gor Mahia to strengthen our goalkeeping department ahead of the new season."

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Successful Spell at Gor Mahia Comes to an End

Mathews leaves Gor Mahia after an impressive stint that began ahead of the 2019-20 season. During his time at K'Ogalo, he played a crucial role in the club's domestic success, helping them lift three league titles while producing a series of standout performances between the posts.

Before establishing himself at Gor Mahia, the experienced goalkeeper also featured for Kariobangi Sharks, Western Stima and Kisumu All Stars, building a reputation as one of the FKF Premier League's most dependable custodians.

His departure came as part of a wider squad overhaul at Gor Mahia, with Mathews among six senior players who left the club earlier this month.

Fresh Challenge Awaits at Nairobi United

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Although Mathews was a regular starter for much of his Gor Mahia career, his game time became limited last season following increased competition from Harambee Stars goalkeeper Bryne Omondi.

A similar battle for the number one jersey now awaits him at Nairobi United, where he is expected to compete with fellow Harambee Stars goalkeeper Farouk Shikhalo, who also joined the club during the current transfer window.

The competition is expected to give head coach greater depth and experience in a key position as Nairobi United prepare for another demanding season.

Nairobi United Continue Ambitious Recruitment Drive

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The 2025 FKF Cup champions have been among the busiest clubs in the transfer market as they continue building a squad capable of competing on multiple fronts.

In addition to Mathews and Shikhalo, Nairobi United have strengthened their ranks with the arrivals of Joseph Bate, Syphas Owuor, Wycliffe Awiko and Kevin 'Chumsy' Okumu.

The club is also set to hold its pre-season training camp in Uganda as it intensifies preparations for what it hopes will be a successful campaign in the FKF Premier League and domestic cup competitions.

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