How Private Sponsorship Is Powering Rugby, Golf, Athletics and Sports Success Across East Africa

How Private Sponsorship Is Powering Rugby, Golf, Athletics and Sports Success Across East Africa

How Private Sponsorship Is Powering Rugby, Golf, Athletics and Sports Success Across East Africa

Private-sector sponsorship is driving the growth of rugby, golf, athletics, motorsports, and other sports in East Africa by funding talent development, competitions and athlete pathways.

Private-sector sponsorship has become one of the strongest forces shaping modern sport in East Africa, with corporate partners playing a central role in developing talent, strengthening competitions, and widening access across multiple disciplines.

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In 2025 alone, KCB supported over 160 athletes across football, rugby, volleyball, golf, chess, athletics, and motorsports.

The bank’s growing footprint in sport reflects a long-term strategy focused on youth empowerment, talent development, and community transformation.

“Our commitment to sports goes beyond sponsorship. We are investing in people, in dreams, and in the future of East Africa. Sports create opportunities, inspire communities, and unite nations. Through these investments, we are building pathways for young talent to thrive while positioning Kenya and the region on the global stage,” said KCB Group CEO Paul Russo.

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Motorsports: Global Visibility Through the Safari Rally

One of the clearest examples of private-sector impact in 2025 came from motorsport, where KCB committed KShs 209 million to the World Rally Championship Safari Rally.

The globally recognised event attracted more than 100 million viewers, elevating Kenya’s profile as a leading sporting and tourism destination.

Beyond the main event sponsorship, KCB also supported four local drivers, Karan Patel, Nikhil Sachania, Evans Kavisi, and Tinashe Gatimu, helping strengthen local representation in a highly competitive global sport.

Regionally, BPR Bank Rwanda extended the impact through a Rwf 40 million investment in the Kigali leg of the Africa Rally Championship, supporting drivers including Karan Patel, Nikhil Sachania, Uganda’s Michael Muluka, and Rwanda’s Queen Kalimpinya.

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Golf: Expanding Access and Regional Participation

Golf has increasingly benefited from sustained private investment, with KCB setting aside KShs 80 million to support the third leg of the KCB East Africa Golf Tour.

The regional series attracted more than 3,000 participants and over 2,000 junior golfers, reinforcing its role as both a talent pipeline and a platform for regional integration. The tour continues to expand access to golf while identifying emerging talent across East Africa.

Rugby: Sustained Excellence and Talent Pipeline Development

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Rugby remains one of the strongest examples of what consistent private sponsorship can achieve. KCB Rugby Club delivered a dominant 2025 season, winning the National Sevens Circuit and reaching the finals of all six legs of the competition.

The team lifted trophies at Kabeberi 7s, Driftwood 7s, Dala 7s, and Christie 7s, while finishing runners-up at Embu 7s and Prinsloo 7s. This consistency reinforced KCB’s position as a powerhouse in Kenyan rugby.

The club also continued to play a key role in feeding the national team setup, with players such as Vincent Onyala, Floyd Wabwire, Festus Shiasi, Samuel Asati, and George Ooro earning call-ups for the Safari Sevens, where Kenya emerged overall winners.

“We have created a culture that prioritises discipline, consistency, and player development. KCB has provided athletes with an environment where they can grow, compete, and unlock their full potential. Our focus is not just on winning titles, but on building a strong pipeline of talent capable of representing Kenya at the highest level,” said KCB Rugby Head Coach Andrew Amonde.

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Chess: Rising Young Talent on the International Stage

Chess continues to grow as a key beneficiary of structured youth development programmes supported by KCB. Young talents such as Shukri Shakira, Hawi Kaloki, Elizabeth Cassidy, and Robert McLigeyo have emerged as standout competitors.

Elizabeth Cassidy’s victory at the Africa Girls Under-14 Championship in Zimbabwe, alongside Jadon Simiyu’s win as the 2025 Kenya National Champion, highlights the growing depth of talent in the sport.

Their achievements have been amplified through media exposure and storytelling campaigns that emphasise discipline, resilience, and strategic thinking.

Athletics: Strengthening Kenya’s Global Sporting Identity

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Athletics, one of Kenya’s most successful sporting disciplines globally, also benefited from targeted investment, with KCB injecting KShs 8 million into Athletics Kenya.

The funding supported key competitions, including the National Athletics Championships and trials for the World Athletics Championships, providing athletes with essential preparation platforms for international competition.