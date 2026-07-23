KCB Rugby Set Sights on Prinsloo 7s Glory as National Sevens Circuit Title Defence Begins

The defending champions have outlined their ambitions as they prepare for the opening leg of the new National Sevens Circuit season.

Defending SportPesa National Sevens Circuit champions KCB Rugby are determined to begin their title defence on a winning note when the 2026 circuit gets underway with the Prinsloo 7s in Nakuru this weekend.

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The bankers head into the opening leg of the new campaign eager to erase the disappointment of last year's tournament, where they fell 26-7 to Strathmore Leos in the Main Cup final.

While they eventually went on to lift the overall National Sevens Circuit title, missing out on the Prinsloo 7s trophy remains fresh in their minds as they target a stronger start this season.

With several experienced players retained and fresh additions strengthening the squad, KCB are expected to be among the favourites once again as they seek to defend the title they won dominantly last year.

Amonde Confident Ahead of Season Opener

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Speaking during a training session at the KCB Sports Club in Ruaraka, Head Coach Andrew Amonde expressed confidence in his side's preparations and backed the team to hit the ground running.

“We are excited to get back into competitive rugby and begin another National Sevens Circuit campaign. The players have put in a tremendous amount of work during pre-season, and the focus now is to translate that preparation into strong performances on the pitch,” Amonde said.

“We know the competition will be tough from the very first tournament, but our ambition is to start the season positively and challenge for the Prinsloo 7s title.”

Amonde believes the intensive pre-season programme has left the squad in good shape physically and mentally, with the players eager to return to competitive action after months of preparation.

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Building on a Historic 2025 Campaign

KCB enjoyed one of the most successful seasons in the club's history during the 2025 National Sevens Circuit, producing a string of consistent performances across all six legs of the competition.

The bankers wrapped up the overall circuit title at the Dala 7s in Kisumu after defeating long-time rivals Kabras Sugar 12-5 in the final. The victory not only secured the tournament trophy but also confirmed KCB as the undisputed National Sevens Circuit champions.

Their consistency throughout the campaign saw them amass a record-breaking 126 points, the highest tally in the competition, underlining their dominance over the course of the season.

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Despite last year's success, captain Elvis Olukusi insists the team is fully focused on the challenges that lie ahead rather than dwelling on past achievements.

“Winning the overall circuit last season was a special achievement for everyone involved with the club, but that is now behind us. Every new season presents fresh challenges and new opportunities,” Olukusi said.

“We know what it takes to compete at the highest level, and the objective is to begin strongly at Prinsloo 7s. The team is hungry, focused, and determined to fight for the title this weekend.”

His remarks reflect the mentality within the squad as KCB aim to establish early momentum in a circuit expected to be highly competitive.

KCB have further strengthened their squad ahead of the new season with the arrivals of Kenyan internationals Nygel Amaitsa from Strathmore Leos and David Nyangige from Impala RFC.

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The experienced duo could make their competitive debuts for Amonde's side at the Prinsloo 7s, providing additional quality and depth as the bankers chase another successful campaign.