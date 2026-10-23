Impala Floodlit 2026: KCB, Quins and Mwamba Headline Explosive Rugby Semifinals

The 43rd Impala Floodlit Tournament semifinals take place in Nairobi on October 24, 2026, featuring top club, university and women’s rugby teams battling for places in the October 31 finals.

The stage is officially set for an explosive day of top-tier rugby as the 43rd edition of the iconic Impala Floodlit Tournament enters its semifinal stage this Saturday, October 24, 2026.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The high-stakes fixtures, spanning the club, university, and ladies’ categories, will be hosted at the historic Impala Club in Nairobi, with teams battling fiercely for coveted spots in the grand finals scheduled for Saturday, October 31, 2026, at the same venue.

As one of East Africa’s pre-season rugby showpieces, the tournament continues to draw massive crowds, delivering intense rivalries, tactical battles, and electrifying moments under the floodlights.

Heavyweight Clashes Headline the Club Category

Heavyweight Clashes Headline the Club Category PHOTO: Handout

Advertisement

Advertisement

In the flagship club category, ten-time Floodlit champions KCB Rugby Club will lock horns with Mwamba RFC in a highly anticipated clash scheduled to kick off at 6:00 pm.

KCB, renowned for their physical dominance and disciplined execution, will be looking to maintain their standard of excellence as they target another final appearance.

However, Mwamba RFC promises to present a stern test with their dynamic, expansive style of play and relentless pressure.

The second club semifinal features a classic derby encounter as Nondescripts Rugby Club (Nondies) take on Kenya Harlequins (Quins).

Both heritage clubs enter the tie seeking momentum ahead of the upcoming domestic campaign, ensuring an uncompromising, physical contest for local bragging rights and a place in the title decider.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The university category promises equal intensity as the country’s top varsity sides vie for supremacy. JKUAT Cougars will test their resolve against a formidable Zetech Oaks side in the first semifinal matchup. Both teams have displayed exceptional grit and tactical growth throughout the preliminary rounds.

In the second varsity fixture, USIU Martials will meet the Daystar Falcons. With high-speed execution and free-flowing attacking play characteristic of university rugby, fans can expect an unpredictable, edge-of-your-seat showdown as both sides aim to book their place in the October 31 finals.

Fierce Battles Await in the Ladies' Category

The women’s edition will deliver top-tier action, showcasing the rapid growth and talent within Kenyan women’s rugby. Mwamba Ladies will square off against Northern Suburbs in what promises to be a thrilling tactical encounter.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Meanwhile, host side Impala Rovers will take full advantage of home turf as they clash with Kenya Harlequins Ladies.

Armed with strong squad depth and passionate home support, Impala will be determined to navigate past Quins and secure a spot in the final on home soil.

Speaking ahead of the highly anticipated weekend fixtures, Impala Floodlit Tournament Chairman Loren Lubanga emphasised the significance of the semifinal stage and invited fans to turn out in large numbers.

Expressing confidence in the quality of rugby on display, Loren Lubanga stated: “We have an exciting line-up across all three categories, and the semifinal stage is where the competition becomes even more intense. The teams have worked hard to get here, and we expect competitive matches as they fight for a place in the finals. We invite rugby fans to turn up in numbers and enjoy the action.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Echoing these sentiments, Impala Rugby Club Captain Valentino Cosmas highlighted the motivation within the host squad and the electrifying atmosphere expected at the venue.

Reflecting on the magnitude of the fixtures, Valentino Cosmas noted: “The semifinals are always special because every team understands what is at stake. We expect intense contests, big performances and exciting rugby. With the fans behind us and the atmosphere at Impala Grounds, it promises to be a fantastic day for the game.”

Beyond the high-octane action on the pitch, tournament organisers have curated an all-inclusive match-day experience for attendees.