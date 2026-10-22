Gabby Thomas, Melissa Jefferson-Wooden Stoke Up Tensions in US Sprinting as Doping Suspicions Cloud Track Rivalries

The US sprinting scene is under test as big-name athletes appear to be on a collision course regarding suspicion of doing at certain camps.

When Olympic 200m champion Gabby Thomas crossed the line in second place behind compatriot Melissa Jefferson-Wooden at the World Athletics Ultimate Championship in Budapest, her post-race remarks struck a delicate yet pointed chord.

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“I am an equal-opportunity doping hater,” Thomas stated. “If you are actively doping in sport, I do take issue with that. I’m not saying any names, no names are mentioned. But if you look at yourself and you think that’s what you’re doing, then so be it.”

Thomas made sure to publicly congratulate Jefferson-Wooden, the woman who beat her that afternoon, fully mindful of the scrutiny her words would attract. Yet the underlying tension was impossible to ignore. Thomas had previously made her stance clear on social media, writing that coaches with past doping violations should face lifetime bans from track and field.

The target of such scrutiny is largely Dennis Mitchell, one of the sport's most prominent sprint mentors and Jefferson-Wooden’s personal coach. Mitchell carries a notorious past as an athlete: he served a two-year IAAF ban after testing positive for elevated testosterone in 1998, famously offering the discredited defense that the reading resulted from having sex four times the night before.

Later, Mitchell admitted under oath that his former coach, Trevor Graham, had administered human growth hormone to him—an allegation Graham has always rejected.

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With both Thomas and Jefferson-Wooden expected to form the backbone of the United States team at the upcoming 2027 World Championships and the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, their burgeoning rivalry threatens to cast an uneasy shadow over the American relay camp.

An Unsettling Echo of Past Eras

The atmosphere surrounding the women’s sprint circuit carries faint echoes of the bitter tension between Ben Johnson and Carl Lewis leading into the 1988 Seoul Olympics. To be clear, none of the current athletes have failed a drug test, faced official accusations, or been implicated in any wrongdoing. Even so, the whispers and underlying resentment continue to simmer beneath the surface.

Adding fuel to the fire is Jefferson-Wooden’s historic form, which has brought the track world closer than ever to breaking Florence Griffith Joyner’s long-standing 100-meter world record of 10.49 seconds, set in 1988.

Jefferson-Wooden sits fourth on the all-time list, having clocked 10.61 seconds at the 2025 World Championships in Tokyo and 10.62 seconds recently in Budapest. Crucially, while other top times beneath Flo-Jo’s mark were aided by permissible tailwinds, Jefferson-Wooden’s Budapest victory came against a slight 0.2 m/s headwind, suggesting Griffith Joyner’s historic mark is within reach under ideal conditions.

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Flo-Jo’s legacy remains a subject of intense debate. Although the 1988 triple Olympic champion never failed a drug test before her sudden death at age 38, her former training partner, Darrell Robinson, alleged in a 1989 interview that he had supplied her with growth hormone—a claim she vigorously denied.

Mitchell’s Camp Under the Microscope

Budapest proved a lucrative outing for Mitchell’s stable. Jefferson-Wooden collected $300,000 for her sprint double, matched by training partner Kenny Bednarek, who claimed both the men’s 100-meter and 200-meter crowns to pocket an identical sum.

Yet Mitchell’s managerial record continues to draw heavy scrutiny. His career as a coach was headlined by guiding Justin Gatlin to the 2017 world 100-meter title, a victory complicated by Gatlin’s two previous doping suspensions, including a four-year ban for testosterone. Gatlin had originally trained under Trevor Graham before joining Mitchell, though he consistently maintained his innocence.

The controversy surrounding Mitchell deepened in late 2017, when an undercover investigation by The Daily Telegraph showed him and sports agent Robert Wagner appearing to offer illicit performance-enhancing substances to an undercover reporter. While Mitchell maintained that his athletes competed cleanly and Wagner claimed they were merely indulging what they thought was a film pitch, Gatlin promptly severed ties with both men.

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More recently, Marvin Bracy-Williams, the 2022 world 100-meter silver medalist, was hit with a 45-month suspension after testing positive for testosterone shortly after linking up with Mitchell’s training group.

As the sport hurtles toward the 2028 Los Angeles Games, the clash between elite performances and historical suspicion ensures that the battle at the top of American sprinting will remain fiercely contested both on and off the track.

The United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) previously acknowledged acting on confidential intelligence regarding Marvin Bracy-Williams' use of banned substances, with sources familiar with the matter indicating that the tip originated directly from within Dennis Mitchell's training camp.

In response to the developments, Mitchell's legal representative, Ryan J Stevens, strongly defended the coach's record and separation from the athlete's misconduct. Stevens stated that Mitchell has transformed over the past three decades and remains fully dedicated to clean competition and total compliance with anti-doping regulations.