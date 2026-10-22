Week of big games with AfroPari: Bayern vs Arsenal and high-stake El Clásico

Football fans are in for a thrilling week as Bayern Munich face Arsenal in a European showdown before Barcelona and Real Madrid meet in a high-stakes El Clásico.

This week is a real treat for football fans, with some top-class fixtures on offer. The first major story has already been written: PSG beat Barcelona 4-2 on Matchday 3 of the Champions League, bringing the Catalans’ 13-game winning streak to an end.

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The Blaugranas came from behind twice thanks to Xavi Espart and Lamine Yamal, but late goals from Vitinha and Fabián Ruiz secured victory for the reigning European champions. For Barça, this was a painful blow ahead of their clash with Real Madrid. The big question now is: will Hansi Flick’s men recover in time for El Clásico, and which other matches are worth watching this week?

21.10. UCL: Bayern Munich vs Arsenal. Will Kane upset his “favorite” club?

The Allianz Arena will host a battle between two contenders for the European crown. Harry Kane will once again face old acquaintances from his time at Tottenham, while Luis Díaz goes into the match after scoring a hat-trick against RB Leipzig. The Bavarians won that game 6-1, with Kane scoring one goal and providing two assists. However, the home side have some players missing: Michael Olise is suspended, and Jamal Musiala is recovering from injury.

Arsenal, as English champions and last season’s UCL runners-up, continue to rely on a solid defense and their three leaders: Bukayo Saka, Declan Rice, and Martin Ødegaard. The victory over Nottingham Forest in their last league match was unexpectedly sealed by Noni Madueke, who scored in the 80th minute. But in Munich, without Saliba and Hincapié, the Gunners’ defense will face a tough test.

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Will Mikel Arteta’s side be able to cope with Kane and Díaz at the Allianz Arena? Last season, the North London club defeated the Munich team 3-1, but that was at the Emirates. Bayern now have a chance of proving that their sensational draw against debutants Viking last week was just an accident.

25.10. La Liga: Barcelona vs Real Madrid. Is Vini’s absence the solution to The Special One’s problems?

El Clásico is a clash with a rich history, one that could seriously affect the title race. After nine matchdays, Barcelona are comfortably top of La Liga with 27 points, whereas Real Madrid have 21 and sit in third place. A win for the Catalans would extend their advantage to 9 points, which is a very significant lead.

The Madrid side will have to do without Vinícius Júnior, suspended for four matches, but it’s difficult to describe the Brazilian as a key player in Mourinho’s system at the moment. Los Blancos’ main hopes rest on Kylian Mbappé, who has recorded 9 goals and 2 assists in 9 games.

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As for Barcelona, they are counting on Raphinha to return to his best form following a muscle injury: with 12 goals, he is currently La Liga’s top scorer. Another key player is Lamine Yamal, who not only scores regularly (8 goals in 9 matches) but is also the league’s leading assist provider with 6 assists.

The duel between coaches Hansi Flick and José Mourinho adds an element of intrigue to El Clásico and promises a battle of contrasting footballing philosophies, with one side favoring a dynamic, combination-based style of play, whereas the other prefers a more vertical approach with an emphasis on individual skill.

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Other games to watch this week

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21.10. UCL: Como vs Manchester United

21.10. UCL: Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig

24.10. Premier League: Aston Villa vs Manchester City

24.10. Premier League: Chelsea vs Tottenham

24.10. Premier League: Arsenal vs Everton

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24.10. Serie A: Napoli vs Roma

25.10. Ligue 1: PSG vs Lyon