Benni McCarthy Names Ideal Manager for Man United But ‘He Would Be a Nutcase’ to Leave His Current Job

The Harambee Stars boss has weighed in on the situation at Old Trafford where Michael Carrick is under pressure with a number of candidates being floated as possible replacements.

Harambee Stars coach Benni McCarthy has offered an honest evaluation of the ongoing challenges at Manchester United, urging the club's hierarchy to stand firmly behind Michael Carrick while admitting that Paris Saint-Germain's Luis Enrique remains his dream candidate for the job.

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McCarthy, who served on United's coaching staff as their attacking coach, between 2022 and 2024, before taking charge of the Kenya national team, believes the club cannot afford to rush into another managerial overhaul.

While he views Enrique as the gold standard of modern management, he acknowledged that luring the Spaniard away from Paris is completely unrealistic given the contrasting states of the two projects.

The Luis Enrique Fantasy vs Reality

Luis Enrique. Image: Imago

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Addressing speculation over who could hypothetically elevate the Red Devils, McCarthy highlighted Enrique's track record and tactical pedigree, but stressed that Old Trafford currently lacks the stability required to attract such elite coaches.

“He's a young manager, and even if you go and change now, who are you going to get in his place?” McCarthy told Sporty TV. “For me, the most deserving manager that I would love to see at Man United is Luis Enrique, but he ain't going to leave PSG. I wouldn't do that if I were him. They have the money, but I think you'd be a nutcase if you left what is being built at PSG to come to Man United.”

With PSG offering immense financial resources, a tailored squad, and structural clarity, McCarthy highlighted the sharp contrast with United, where continuous boardroom restructuring and squad transitions remain major obstacles.

Backing Carrick Through the Transition

Michael Carrick.

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Instead of pursuing unattainable targets or triggering another disruptive coaching reset, McCarthy believes United must provide Carrick with unconditional support and the authority to mold the squad.

“Michael Carrick has done really well in the back end of last season,” McCarthy explained. “So support him, back him, give him the trust, give him the support that he needs, and give him the players that he wants to bring in. The players respond to him, and they play well under him.”

While Carrick has demonstrated an ability to improve individual players and generate positive performances, McCarthy warned that coaching alone cannot mask deeper issues within the club's squad assembly.

Recruitment Failures and Second-Season Slumps

Mnachester United player celebrating|| Imago

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Delving into United's recurring instability, the former Champions League winner pinpointed transfer strategy as the root cause of the team's inability to sustain success over consecutive campaigns. He argued that United frequently suffer from complacency after positive seasons rather than aggressively upgrading their roster.

“There's no consistency because when you do well, you've only done well—not amazing,” McCarthy said. “You have to recruit better; you have to add quality to the team that's done well. Every single time some sort of stability comes, you see the following season there aren't enough quality players brought in to create competition and strengthen the side.”

McCarthy noted that rival teams maintain their competitive edge by continually refreshing their ranks, warning that without a proactive transfer model, United will continue to experience turbulent second-season drop-offs regardless of who sits in the dugout.

Highlighting what sets top-tier sides apart, McCarthy pointed to rivals Manchester City and Arsenal as prime examples of clubs that refuse to stand still, aggressively upgrading their squads even after securing silverware to sustain their dominance.

The former coach took aim at Manchester United's tendency to settle for the status quo following successful campaigns, arguing that a reluctance to introduce fresh competition leaves the squad stagnant while competitors surge ahead.

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McCarthy stressed that United must break this cycle of complacency by modernizing their approach to squad building:

“We’ve done well, so we keep the same team. We got to provide competition for the players that we have,” he stated.