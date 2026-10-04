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‘I Feel Shame’ - Croatia Legend Luka Modric Slams Teammates After Humiliating 7-0 Thrashing by England

Joel Omotto
Joel Omotto 09:21 - 04 October 2026
Croatia captain Luka Modric. Image: Imago
The veteran playmaker was lost for words following his country’s 7-0 home loss to England on Saturday.
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Croatia captain Luka Modric delivered a blistering critique of his side's capitulation against England, confessing he felt unprecedented embarrassment following an extraordinary 7-0 demolition in Rijeka.

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Restored to the starting lineup after sitting out against Spain, the veteran playmaker pulled no punches as he reflected on the heaviest defeat in the country's modern footballing history.

Saturday night turned into an unmitigated disaster for the hosts, who were completely dismantled by a ruthless English frontline. Doubles from Harry Kane and Bukayo Saka, coupled with strikes from Anthony Gordon, Jude Bellingham and Morgan Rogers, capped off a merciless display.

The seven-goal thrashing stands as Croatia's heaviest loss since gaining independence in 1991. For a team long celebrated on the world stage for its grit, discipline, and punch-above-its-weight mentality, the comprehensive collapse in Rijeka marked an absolute nadir.

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'For the First Time, I Feel Shame'

Speaking to local media outlet Jutarnji after the Nations League clash, Modric struggled to comprehend his team's passive, disjointed showing.

"It is difficult to explain a performance lacking duels, fouls, aggression, and unity. I have been here for 20 years, but for the first time, I feel shame after a match," the 38-year-old admitted as quoted by GOAL.

The AC Milan midfielder expressed grave concern over the damage inflicted on the reputation Croatia has built through consecutive World Cup podium finishes.

"Losing to a better side can happen. But being beaten like this and undermining the status we've earned over so many years is completely unacceptable," Modric added.

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Complete Disarray on the Pitch

Modric candidly described an overwhelming sense of powerlessness throughout the ninety minutes, with Croatia comprehensively outfought and tactically dismantled.

"You cannot play football this way. It felt as if we were playing four or five men short. It was a catastrophic night," he remarked. "Now is not the time to point fingers or assign blame; we must stick together. We have overcome adversity before and endured heavy losses, but I have never experienced a feeling like this with the national team."

Matters will not get any simpler for Croatia, who must quickly regroup before squaring off against a formidable Spain team.

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With their pride severely dented, the skipper called for an immediate restoration of standards, urging his teammates to rediscover the passion and collective spirit that have defined Croatian football for decades.

"We must unite and stay strong because another massive challenge is coming," Modric emphasized. "We have to show our true identity—our pride, fight, and desire. That spirit cannot simply disappear overnight."

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