‘I Don’t Want to Die Early’ - Why AFC Leopards Boss Wants Fans to Forget Kasarani Land

AFC Leopards chairman Boniface Ambani has opened up on the club’s frustrating chase for a piece of land in Kasarani, telling members to quickly forget it.

AFC Leopards chairman Boniface Ambani has told the club’s faithful to get their minds off the land that was reportedly donated to the club by former President Daniel arap Moi.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Leopards, alongside Gor Mahia, as well as other sports teams, have been pursuing a piece of land said to have been set aside for them by the late President’s regime but like the other teams, have faced significant delays in acquiring the land’s title deed.

Ambani says it has been a wild goose chase, stating that he has given up and will now seek alternative land that is not tied to the government to develop the club’s infrastructure.

“On the Kasarani land, I would like us to forget that thing. Let us forget it completely,” Ambani told the club’s members at Leopards’ Annual General Meeting on Sunday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Why should we follow something we do not know where it is or if it exists? I don’t want to die early. I still have a lot to lead. I want to take this team to the next level.

Leopards Told to Source for Own Land

“On the Kasarani land, I did not inherit it, I found it in the notes and tried to follow it alongside the Secretary General. We went to the surveyor and all we were shown were some papers, they were telling us it is here on the paper so why doesn’t he take you there and show you the land?” he posed.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ambani says it has been frustrating to the point that he has given up and wants the Leopards fraternity to focus on finding their own piece of land instead.

“I got tired. It was a waste of time and resources and I decided, no. Now, it is up to us as members to sit down and see what we can do as a team. Let us not wait to be given, we should get it ourselves so that we own it without issues,” he insisted.

Ambani’s sentiment follows similarly frustrating comments made by his Gor Mahia counterpart Ambrose Rachier last year.