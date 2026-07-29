Advertisement

Hope for Harambee Starlets? Nigeria and South Africa’s Shock WAFCON Defeats Give Kenya Faith Ahead of Tough Battles

Joel Omotto
Joel Omotto 10:52 - 29 July 2026
Add Pulse Sports as a preferred source on Google
Harambee Starlets players in training in Morocco. Photo: FKF Media
Harambee Starlets have difficult matches coming up at WAFCON 2026 but they can draw inspiration from Tanzania and Malawi’s stunning wins over South Africa and Nigeria.
Advertisement

Harambee Starlets face a daunting task to qualify for the quarter-finals of the 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations but what has been witnessed at the tournament so far should be cause for optimism.

Advertisement

‎Kenya take on Senegal on Thursday and another defeat will spell the end of their campaign before they face Algeria in their final group stage match.

‎This is because they started their tournament with a 4-0 loss to hosts Morocco on Sunday with the Atlas Lionesses taking full advantage of their mistakes in possession, defence and on set-pieces.

‎Starlets had started well and took the game to Morocco in the opening 10 minutes, missing a great chance before the floodgates opened.

Advertisement

Starlets Up Against Top Teams

Harambee Starlets have tough WAFCON matches. Image: FKF Media

‎Now, they have to beat both Senegal and Algeria to be certain of a place in the last eight, which to many, looks nearly impossible on paper, given they are ranked 128 while the West Africans are 79th and the Algerians are at position 74.

However, Kenya can draw inspiration from neighbours Tanzania and Malawi who were given no chance of winning their WAFCON 2026 openers against South Africa and Nigeria respectively but came out with three points.

‎Tanzania surprised South Africa, the 2022 champions and one of the title favourites, beating them 2-1 after a clever tactical plan that nullified Banyana Banyana's threats before stunning them on the counter on Monday.

Advertisement

Why Kenya Should Believe

Harambee Starlets started WAFCON 2026 with a 4-0 loss to Morocco. Image: FKF Media

On Tuesday, defending champions Nigeria, the tournament's best team, ranked 36th globally, took on lowly Malawi, at position 153, and making their WAFCON debut at the 2026 edition.

‎For many, it was a foregone conclusion that the record 10-time winners, who had never lost to a debut team, would win by a big margin.

Advertisement

However, Malawi upset the form book, containing a star-studded Nigeria in the first half before scoring three second half goals through sisters Temwa and Tabita Chawinga. A late rally from the Super Falcons was still not enough to save Nigeria from the historic loss.

For Starlets, and other lowly-ranked teams in the tournament, this is enough motivation to push for victory against the top teams and it could be the spring that Beldine Odemba’s charges need to turn their tournament around.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
WAFCON 2026 Harambee Starlets
Latest Videos
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Football
11.10.2023
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Kenya
Benni McCarthy Told What Government Expects From Harambee Stars at AFCON 2027
Football
29.07.2026
Benni McCarthy Told What Government Expects From Harambee Stars at AFCON 2027
Sports PS Gives Major Update on Talanta Stadium and Other Venues Ahead of CAF Inspection
Football
29.07.2026
Sports PS Gives Major Update on Talanta Stadium and Other Venues Ahead of CAF Inspection
Hope for Harambee Starlets? Nigeria and South Africa’s Shock WAFCON Defeats Give Kenya Faith Ahead of Tough Battles
Football
29.07.2026
Hope for Harambee Starlets? Nigeria and South Africa’s Shock WAFCON Defeats Give Kenya Faith Ahead of Tough Battles
Banned Brazilian Olympic Marathon Runner Daniel Ferreira do Nascimento Reported Missing as Family Appeals for Help
Athletics
29.07.2026
Banned Brazilian Olympic Marathon Runner Reported Missing as Family Appeals for Help
Emmanuel Eseme Explains How He Conquered Rain to Win Historic Commonwealth Games 100m Gold
Athletics
29.07.2026
Emmanuel Eseme Explains How He Conquered Rain to Win Historic Commonwealth Games 100m Gold
Bruno Guimaraes: What is Delaying Brazil Midfielder’s Dream Move to Arsenal
Football
29.07.2026
Bruno Guimaraes: What is Delaying Brazil Midfielder’s Dream Move to Arsenal