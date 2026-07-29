Sports PS Gives Major Update on Talanta Stadium and Other Venues Ahead of CAF Inspection

Sports PS Elijah Mwangi has shared a fresh update on the progress of Talanta Stadium and other key venues as Kenya ramps up preparations for the 2027 AFCON.

Sports Principal Secretary Elijah Mwangi has provided an update on Kenya's stadium preparedness ahead of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), which the country will co-host alongside Uganda and Tanzania.

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His remarks come as a Confederation of African Football (CAF) inspection team is set to tour the three host nations to assess their readiness for the continental showpiece.

Speaking on the sidelines of the Pamoja Local Organising Committee (LOC) high-level meeting at Kasarani Stadium, Mwangi outlined the progress made on Talanta Stadium, Kasarani Stadium, and the designated training venues, expressing confidence in Kenya's preparations.

Sports PS Elijah Mwangi: Our Stadiums Are Progressing Well

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PS Mwangi revealed that construction of Talanta Stadium is nearing completion and remains on schedule, with authorities prioritising its delivery because of its key role as the venue earmarked for either the tournament's opening or closing ceremony.

He also noted that work at Kasarani Stadium is progressing steadily, with contractors continuing improvements to the playing surface and other facilities ahead of CAF's final inspections.

He added that Kirigiti Stadium had already been handed over following the completion of the required works and is expected to serve as a training venue for match officials during the tournament.

He further explained that Nyayo Stadium and Kipchoge Keino Stadium remain under consideration as alternative venues, while work is also continuing at Police Sacco, Ulinzi Sports Complex, and the Kasarani Annex to ensure all designated training facilities are completed and ready in time for the competition.

“In terms of infrastructure, our stadiums are progressing well; our Talanta Stadium is in excess of 96% complete and being the main stadium that will be used to host either the closing or opening ceremony, we are keen to ensure it is completed as we had agreed,” PS Mwangi said.

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“For Kasarani, we have a contractor who is on site, and we expect the field that we are working on will be completed. We were able to get Kirigiti from the contractor who had done his part, and we expect the stadium to be used as part of the training grounds for the referees.

“Nyayo might be used as an alternate venue together with Kipchoge Keino. Now, the other training fields, Police Sacco, Ulinzi and Annex, Kenya Academy of Sports, we shall ensure that they are done.”

PS Mwangi added that one of the key milestones had been securing the necessary funding. He noted that the required budget had already been approved.

This provides the government with the financial backing needed to continue implementing the remaining infrastructure and operational plans ahead of the tournament.

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