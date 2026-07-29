Banned Brazilian Olympic Marathon Runner Reported Missing as Family Appeals for Help

The family of Daniel Nascimento has launched an emotional appeal after he disappeared, with authorities continuing efforts to trace his whereabouts.

The family of Brazilian Olympic marathon runner Daniel Ferreira do Nascimento has made an emotional public appeal for information after he was reported missing.

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According to multiple reports, the athlete was last seen on June 19, leaving his home in Paraguaçu Paulista, São Paulo, with only a black backpack.

His mother stated he had been struggling since receiving a lengthy suspension from athletics, and local police are now investigating his disappearance.

Daniel Nascimento: Disappearance Follows Doping Ban

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According to his family, Nascimento left his home at approximately 7 p.m. on June 19 and has not been seen or heard from since. After weeks of being unable to contact him, his family filed a missing person report and turned to social media for help.

His mother, Valdirene de Paula Ferreira, has been at the forefront of the search. She shared a heartfelt message on Instagram, writing, "Does anyone have any information about my son? His name is Daniel Nascimento, better known by the nickname Armero. He was a marathon runner."

Ferreira explained that her son had been living with her and was going through a difficult time following his suspension. "A thousand things go through your mind as a mother," she said.

"I think I’ve lost about 10 kilos. Daniel’s siblings are also very worried. We just want him to show up." She noted that despite his ban, he continued to run through nearby sugarcane fields because he missed being an athlete.

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In May 2024, the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) handed Nascimento a five-year ban after he tested positive for three anabolic steroids in an out-of-competition test.

The suspension disqualified him from the Paris Olympics and, if it stands, will also prevent him from competing in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

Police are investigating a potential sighting of Nascimento walking along a highway between Paraguaçu Paulista and the city of Assis. However, authorities have not yet confirmed this report as the search continues.

Who is Daniel Nascimento?

Daniel Ferreira do Nascimento, born July 28, 1998, is one of Brazil's most prominent long-distance runners. Hailing from Paraguaçu Paulista, he rose through the ranks of road racing to become one of the fastest marathoners in South American history.

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His exceptional performances secured him a spot on the Brazilian national team, and he represented his country in the men's marathon at the Tokyo Olympics.

Nascimento's career peaked in 2022. He set both the South American and Americas marathon records with a time of 2:04:51 at the Seoul Marathon, where he finished third.