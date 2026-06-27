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History-Making Cape Verde Warn Lionel Messi’s Argentina after Landing Nightmare Round of 32 Clash - ‘Nothing is Impossible’

Joel Omotto
Joel Omotto 08:52 - 27 June 2026
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Cape Verde coach Bubista saw his team make it to the knockout rounds on their World Cup debut and he is not worried about facing Argentina.
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Cape Verde's coach, Bubista, declared that their World Cup journey has "shown our country to the world" after his team secured a spot in the last 32, setting up a clash with Lionel Messi and reigning champions Argentina next Friday.

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The island nation, the third-smallest by population to ever compete in the tournament, clinched their progression with a 0-0 draw against Saudi Arabia in Houston, finishing as runners-up in their group.

This result books them a high-profile encounter with the formidable Argentinian side on July 3 in Miami.

"To us, nothing is impossible," stated Bubista, who arrived at the post-match press conference draped in his country's flag.

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"Ourselves and the people of Cape Verde have to be proud of what the team has done," added the coach, who is known by his single name.

Inspiration to Underdog Nations

Cape Verde made history by reaching the World Cup knockout round.

Cape Verde, an archipelago off the coast of West Africa with a population just over 500,000, saw many of its citizens stay up late to witness the historic match.

"First of all, we are proud to be able to play Argentina," said Bubista. His 67th-ranked team advanced after drawing all three of their group matches, including a remarkable 0-0 stalemate against European champions Spain in their World Cup debut.

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"Of course, for our team, for the players and for all our people, it is a reason to be joyful," he continued. "From the very beginning, we've said that one of the purposes we had was to show our country to the rest of the world. To be able to play Argentina and Messi in a phase like this is excellent for our country, regardless of the match itself."

Bubista also expressed hope that his team's unexpected success would serve as an inspiration for other underdog nations.

"Of course we represent our country, but we also represent Africa. And beyond that, we represent the small countries around the world," he said. "This is our mission. We are an example that shows that if you work with focus and determination, sooner or later you will arrive at your goal."

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