Captainsbet Kenya Review 2026

Here is all you need to know about Captainsbet Kenya.

CaptainsBet is a licensed betting operator in Kenya that brings together a sportsbook and an online casino within a single, mobile-optimized platform. Players can place sports bets, enjoy a wide selection of slot machines, join live dealer tables, and access popular crash games without the need for multiple accounts or separate logins.

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One of the platform's biggest attractions is its collection of crash games, led by the highly popular Aviator, alongside several other titles that continue to attract a large player base.

How to Sign up

Creating an account is quick and straightforward. To begin, click the "Register" button located in the upper-right corner of the CaptainsBet homepage. First, enter your mobile phone number and create a secure password.

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Next, complete the registration form by providing your full name, country of residence, preferred currency, and email address. You'll also need to pass the CAPTCHA verification and agree to the platform's Terms and Conditions before submitting your application.

To finalize the registration, CaptainsBet will send a verification code via SMS. Enter the code to confirm your phone number and activate your account.

M-PESA & Payment Methods

CaptainsBet supports convenient mobile payments tailored to the Kenyan market. M-PESA serves as the platform's primary payment solution, while Airtel Money is also available for eligible users. These widely used mobile wallets allow players to make deposits and request withdrawals quickly and conveniently.

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Funding your CaptainsBet account with M-PESA takes only a few steps:

1. Open the Deposit section.

2. Choose M-PESA as your payment method.

3. Enter the amount you wish to deposit.

4. Approve the payment request on your mobile phone.

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CaptainsBet does not apply any additional fees to deposits or withdrawals made by players.

Withdrawal requests are processed through several payout methods, with processing times ranging from instant transfers to a maximum of 72 hours, depending on the selected payment option.

Welcome Bonus

New players at CaptainsBet Kenya can unlock an enhanced welcome offer by entering the PulseSport promo code during registration. Instead of the standard promotion, eligible users receive a 135% welcome bonus up to KES 20,000, providing significantly more value on their first qualifying deposit.

To activate the promotion, simply enter the PulseSport promo code when creating your account and make a minimum deposit of KES 10.

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After claiming the bonus, you'll need to complete wagering equal to 2× your deposit amount using accumulator bets. Each accumulator must contain at least two selections, with individual odds between 1.30 and 25.00, making the bonus requirements relatively simple to complete.

For example, an accumulator containing selections at odds of 1.40 and 1.60 fully qualifies toward the wagering requirement. Players are given three days to satisfy these conditions.

An additional advantage is that the deposit bonus is tax-free, allowing you to keep your winnings without deductions. Once the wagering requirement has been completed, navigate to Offers → Bonuses → Sport and select "Activate" to receive your bonus balance.

CaptainsBet App & Mobile Experience

CaptainsBet is designed with mobile users in mind, offering a smooth experience for players who prefer betting from their smartphones. Android users can install the platform by downloading the APK file directly from the official CaptainsBet website, as the application is not available through the Google Play Store.

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Before installation, you'll need to enable the option to install apps from unknown sources in your device settings. Once this permission is granted, download the APK from the official website, complete the installation, and log in to enjoy quick access to sports betting, casino games, Aviator, and other platform features without relying on a mobile browser.

Currently, CaptainsBet does not provide a dedicated application for iOS devices. iPhone users can access the platform through Safari or another mobile browser and optionally add the website to their home screen, creating a shortcut that works similarly to a native application.

For security reasons, always download the Android APK exclusively from the official CaptainsBet website. Avoid installing files obtained from third-party websites, as they may be outdated, modified, or potentially unsafe.

Sports & Betting Markets

CaptainsBet offers a comprehensive sportsbook tailored to both Kenyan bettors and international sports enthusiasts. While football remains the platform's primary focus—with extensive coverage of competitions such as the FKF Premier League, the English Premier League, and other major tournaments—players also have access to a diverse selection of betting opportunities beyond football.

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In total, the sportsbook features markets across more than 50 sports, including basketball, tennis, cricket, mixed martial arts (MMA), horse racing, volleyball, hockey, handball, and many others. This broad selection allows users to find betting options throughout the day rather than being limited to major football fixtures.

A key feature of the platform is its live betting section, where odds update continuously as events unfold. This gives bettors the flexibility to react to changing match situations in real time. For selected sporting events—particularly tennis and eSports—CaptainsBet also provides live streaming, allowing users to follow the action while placing in-play wagers.

The platform extends beyond traditional sports by offering dedicated betting markets for leading eSports titles, including League of Legends, Dota 2, Counter-Strike (CS), and EA SPORTS FC (formerly FIFA). In addition, virtual sports are available around the clock, providing fast-paced betting opportunities whenever live events are unavailable.

Loyalty Cashback

CaptainsBet rewards loyal players with a weekly cashback promotion, giving eligible customers the opportunity to recover part of their net losses. If your betting activity results in a qualifying loss during the week, you can receive 10% cashback, making it easier to continue playing with additional funds.

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The promotion is available every week, with cashback credited every Monday. For players in Kenya, the offer applies to eligible weekly net losses between KES 10,000 and KES 2,500,000.

To qualify, simply place your bets throughout the week. If your net result falls within the promotion's requirements, your cashback will be automatically credited according to the campaign terms, providing extra value and rewarding continued play.

For players looking to diversify their entertainment, CaptainsBet also features a wide range of casino products. Among them, Aviator remains one of the platform's most popular games, making it a standout choice for users interested in both sports betting and online casino gaming.

Casino

Casino at CaptainsBet is a fully developed gaming section rather than a secondary feature attached to the sportsbook. Players can access an extensive catalogue containing thousands of titles, including video slots, classic table games, live casino experiences, and popular crash games - all from the same account without switching between separate platforms.

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A useful feature for new and experienced players alike is the availability of demo mode for many games, allowing users to explore gameplay before placing real-money bets.

Among Kenyan players, Aviator continues to rank as one of the platform's most-played casino games thanks to its fast-paced gameplay and widespread popularity.

In addition to crash games, CaptainsBet partners with leading software providers such as Pragmatic Play, delivering a modern collection of premium casino content with regular game updates and a wide variety of entertainment options.

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Conclusion

CaptainsBet combines a licensed Kenyan sportsbook with a feature-rich online casino, creating a convenient all-in-one betting platform. Players benefit from fast M-PESA transactions, a broad selection of sports markets, thousands of casino games - including favourites like Aviator - and a mobile-friendly experience designed for everyday use.