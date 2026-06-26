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Benni McCarthy Predicts Record-Breaking World Cup for Bafana - ‘You Couldn’t Have Asked for a Better Team’

Joel Omotto
Joel Omotto 12:24 - 26 June 2026
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Benni McCarthy feels South Africa stand a big chance against Canada. Image: Imago
Harambee Stars boss Benni McCarthy has given reasons why he feels Bafana Bafana can make it past the 2026 World Cup Round of 32.
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Harambee Stars coach Benni McCarthy feels his country South Africa have one of the best opportunities to make it to the World Cup Round of 16.

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Bafana Bafana made it to the knockout round for the first time in their history following a 1-0 win over South Korea on Thursday which saw them finish second in Group A with four points to set up a Round of 32 clash against co-hosts Canada in Los Angeles on Sunday.

McCarthy feels South Africa are lucky to have avoided the giant nations and can head into the game confident of going even further given previous Bafana Bafana sides did not make it to the knockout round despite having four points in their groups at the 2002 and 2010 editions of the tournament.

“Four or three of us have been in that situation. So close, we thought we are going through but then by the skin of your teeth it is ripped away and now, I am so pleased for these guys,” McCarthy said on Sporty TV.

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Benni McCarthy Makes Bold World Cup Claim

Bafana Bafana players celebrate victory against South Korea. Image source: Yahoo Sports

“They were the generation to go one step ahead and from the look of things, Canada…you could not have asked for a better team to get yourself in the Last 16. We have waited this long to participate in a World Cup and it looks like this is going to be the most record-breaking,” he further stated while reflecting on the match against Canada.

South Africa and Canada have faced off once before, in a friendly match in November 2007, and Bafana Bafana have good memories as they won 2-0.

However, things are different this time as the Canadians are not just the tournament’s co-hosts but are ranked 32nd in the world, 22 places above South Africa.

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However, Hugo Broos’ team can feel confident of getting a positive result given Canada have lost 2-1 to Switzerland and drawn 1-1 with Bosnia and Herzegovina at this World Cup.

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