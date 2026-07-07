Cristiano Ronaldo's Historic Final World Cup Ends in Tears as Portugal Fall to Spain: 'I'm Sad'

Cristiano Ronaldo made World Cup history before confirming his tournament career had come to an emotional end following Portugal's heartbreaking defeat to Spain.

An emotional Cristiano Ronaldo confirmed his final World Cup appearance has come to an end, stating he leaves with a "clear conscience" after Portugal suffered a heartbreaking 1-0 defeat to Spain in the round of 16 on Monday.

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The decisive blow came in the first minute of second-half stoppage time when Spain's Mikel Merino found the back of the net, sending his team to the quarterfinals and eliminating their Iberian rivals in a tense clash in Arlington, Texas.

As the final whistle blew at Dallas Stadium (AT&T Stadium), a tearful Ronaldo applauded the crowd before leaving the pitch.

The 41-year-old's illustrious World Cup journey concludes with 27 appearances, second only to Lionel Messi's 30, but without the one major international trophy that has always eluded him.

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Cristiano Ronaldo Speaks After World Cup Exit

Speaking to reporters after the match, Ronaldo acknowledged this was his last tournament on the world's biggest stage but did not rule out future appearances for the national team.

"I'm sad to leave the World Cup this way," he said as quoted by ESPN. "As I said yesterday, I gave it my all, and I leave with a clear conscience. That's the life of a footballer. You have to move forward."

"It was my last World Cup, yes," he confirmed. "But as for the rest, there's time to think, to be with my family, and not say things in the heat of the moment."

Ronaldo, the all-time leader in international goals (146) and appearances (233), was aiming to guide Portugal to a second consecutive quarterfinal for the first time in the nation's history.

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While he led his country to glory at the 2016 European Championship and two UEFA Nations League titles, the World Cup trophy remained just out of reach. His best run was a semifinal appearance in his 2006 tournament debut.

"I've given my all. I've won three titles with Portugal," Ronaldo reflected. "The 2016 [Euros] title is on the same level as a World Cup."

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner is the only player to have scored in six different World Cups, netting three times in this year's tournament.