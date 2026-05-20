Harambee Stars Squad: 7 Big Names Omitted by Benni McCarthy for June Friendlies

Harambee Stars coach Benni McCarthy named his squad for upcoming friendly matches against Palestine and Kyrgyzstan but which star names were left out?

Harambee Stars head coach Benni McCarthy announced his 24-man squad for the upcoming June international friendlies, but the selection has raised eyebrows with several high-profile players being left out.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kenya is set to travel to Central Asia for two matches, facing Palestine on Wednesday, June 3, and hosts Kyrgyzstan on Saturday, June 6. These fixtures are crucial for the team's preparations ahead of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers and the tournament itself, which Kenya will co-host with Uganda and Tanzania.

While McCarthy's squad features five new European-based players, the exclusion of some established and in-form stars has sparked debate among fans and pundits. Here are some of the most notable omissions from the latest national team roster.

Manzur Okwaro

McCarthy’s ‘favourite son,’ youngster Manzur Okwaro, who earned a move to French club Stade de Reims after his impressive displays at the 2024 African Nations Championship (CHAN), surprisingly did not make the cut. Known for his quality, energy, and versatility, Okwaro had become a popular figure in the national team with McCarthy in awe of his versatility. He has been used sparingly in the Reims' youth side which may have influenced the coach's decision.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Alpha Onyango

Gor Mahia midfielder Alpha Onyango was an unexpected absentee. A key figure under McCarthy since the coach's appointment in March 2025, Onyango has previously captained the national team and earned high praise from the South African tactician. Despite a mid-season dip in form, he has recently regained his stride, scoring crucial goals for Gor Mahia as they chase their 22nd league title.

Duke Abuya

Considered by many to be Kenya's top creative midfielder, Duke Abuya was also left out. The 32-year-old has been a standout performer for Tanzanian giants Yanga, becoming a fan favourite and a regular starter. His extensive experience in the CAF Champions League and international football made his omission a point of contention for many supporters.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Aboud Omar

The man who captained the Harambee Stars during the 2024 CHAN tournament, Aboud Omar, is another surprise absentee from the squad announced for the June friendlies. One of the longest serving players in the national team, the Kenya Police left-back offers leadership and experience but McCarthy has opted to try out different options this time.

Daniel Anyembe

Once again, Danish-based defender Daniel Anyembe was a notable absentee from the Harambee Stars roster. Anyembe has recently established himself as one of the team's most dependable players, valued for his versatility at both right-back and centre-back.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He missed the FIFA Series in March as he opted to stay at his club and help them achieve their objectives but with the season winding down, it was hoped that he would return, something that has not happened.

Michael Kibwage

The Gor Mahia defender has played a key part in their title run and slotted in well alongside Frank Odhiambo esoecially in the wake of Slyvester Owino’s injury.

Having been a key player under McCarthy since CHAN 2024 and also played in the FIFA Series in March, he was the unfortunate one as Owino, who returned recently from injury, and Odhiambo earned national team call-ups.

Moses Shumah

Advertisement

Advertisement