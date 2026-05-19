Manchester United Legend Unleashes Scathing Attack on Bruno Fernandes and Club's 'Circus' Culture
Former Manchester United captain Roy Keane has launched a scathing attack on the club and its captain, Bruno Fernandes, criticising the "circus" surrounding Fernandes's pursuit of the Premier League assist record.
The outspoken pundit was left "raging" by the narrative that dominated United's 3-2 victory over Nottingham Forest last weekend.
The main talking point seemed to be Fernandes's attempt to equal the single-season assist record of 20, which he achieved by setting up Bryan Mbeumo's goal.
Roy Keane Hits Out at Bruno Fernandes and Manchester United
Speaking on the "Stick to Football" podcast, Keane expressed his disgust with the team's priorities.
"I think what I heard at United at the weekend… honestly, I was raging with it," Keane said. "The whole chat about his assists. And everyone’s talking about assists... The game was about his assists. That’s the whole talk."
Keane was particularly incensed by Fernandes's post-match comments, in which the Manchester United skipper admitted to prioritising assists over taking shots himself.
"He said in his interview, the captain of Man United, 'Yeah, a few times I probably should’ve… I should have shot but, uh, I made them passes'. Wow!" Keane exclaimed.
"How can your mindset of a footballer be going out to a match and be talking about some individual recognition?"
The former midfielder argued that the team's celebration of the individual milestone, especially in a game where they conceded two goals, was misplaced.
"I was cringing with all of them. And all the players when he got the assist, going over to him. What about the guy who scored the goal?"
When fellow pundit Gary Neville tried to defend Fernandes, noting his desire to win trophies, Keane was dismissive, suggesting the current mentality at the club would prevent any future success.
"He won’t be winning trophies," the Irishman stated bluntly. "Not with that mindset of the team, where they’ve given up two goals and everyone’s getting all giddy because he’s equalled a record for assists. It’s mind-boggling."
Keane also pointed to an instance where Fernandes reacted with frustration after a teammate missed a chance he created, interpreting it as selfishness.
"It’s a circus act," he continued. "He wasn’t disappointed for the striker who’s having a bit of a difficult spell... He’s thinking about his assist."
Fernandes, who has won an FA Cup and an EFL Cup in his six years at Old Trafford, now shares the single-season assist record with Thierry Henry and Kevin De Bruyne. He will have an opportunity to claim the record outright in United's final match of the season against Brighton.