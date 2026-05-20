Premier League Champions! Key Moments that Defined Arsenal’s First Title in 22 Years

Arsenal finally ended their 22-year wait for a Premier League title but what are the moments that swung the pendulum their way?

After 22 years of waiting, the Premier League trophy is returning to North London.

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Arsenal have finally ended their long title drought, putting the heartbreak of three consecutive second-place finishes behind them to be crowned champions of England.

Mikel Arteta's squad successfully fought off a relentless challenge from Manchester City to secure the title. Here, we examine the pivotal moments and key decisions that transformed the Gunners from perennial runners-up into league winners.

A Summer of Strategic Reinforcement

Arsenal's management took a clear lesson from Liverpool's dominant title run the previous season, which was built on formidable squad depth. Determined to avoid another near-miss, the club embarked on an ambitious summer transfer window.

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Eight new players arrived to bolster the ranks, with midfielder Thomas Partey being the only significant first-team departure. The marquee signing was Swedish striker Viktor Gyokeres, who joined from Sporting for a reported £64 million, finally giving the fans the prolific number nine they had been demanding.

The spending didn't stop there. Central midfielder Martin Zubimendi was acquired from Real Sociedad, while the defence was strengthened with the loan signing of Piero Hincapie from Bayer Leverkusen. Further attacking flair was added with the cross-London transfers of Noni Madueke from Chelsea and Eberechi Eze from Crystal Palace.

The total outlay exceeded £250 million, a significant investment with minimal funds recouped from sales. However, as the season unfolded, the value of this strengthened squad became undeniable. With a league title now secured and a Champions League final on the horizon, it has proven to be money exceptionally well spent.

Crucial Points Against a Title Rival

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It may have been only the fifth game of the season, but Gabriel Martinelli's 93rd-minute equaliser against Manchester City in September felt monumental at the time. In hindsight, it was a defining moment in the title race.

That single point represented a three-point swing in a battle that was ultimately decided by the narrowest of margins. For Arsenal, it was a moment of immense relief, denying Pep Guardiola's side a statement victory at the Emirates and keeping them within touching distance of the early league leaders.

After Erling Haaland gave City an early lead, Guardiola's team uncharacteristically sat back, even switching to a five-man defence to protect their advantage. It was a tactical gamble that almost paid off, but Arsenal's newfound depth made the difference. The creative spark came from the bench, as substitutes Eze and Martinelli combined in stoppage time to salvage a crucial draw.

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Breaking the St James' Park Curse

A week later, Arsenal found themselves celebrating another dramatic late goal. Recent trips to Newcastle United had been fruitless for Arteta's men, who had lost their previous three visits without scoring a single goal.

When Nick Woltemade put Newcastle ahead in a tense and physical encounter, history seemed poised to repeat itself. However, this Arsenal side showed a new resilience. Mikel Merino brought them level in the 84th minute before Gabriel headed home from a corner deep into stoppage time, sparking wild celebrations among the travelling fans.

With Liverpool having lost to Crystal Palace the day before, the 96th-minute winner suddenly propelled Arsenal to within just two points of the top of the table.

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Dominance in the North London Derby

Following their late heroics at Newcastle, Arsenal embarked on a blistering run of form, winning ten consecutive matches in all competitions. This streak put them at the top of the table heading into the November North London derby.

With Manchester City stumbling to a defeat against Newcastle, the Gunners had a chance to open up a six-point lead. Any hopes Tottenham had of derailing their rivals' title charge were swiftly extinguished. Arsenal stormed to a 2-0 lead by halftime and added a third just seconds after the restart.

Although Richarlison pulled a goal back for Spurs, the day belonged to Arsenal. The final, decisive blow was delivered by Eberechi Eze, who sealed the victory by completing his first senior hat-trick—a crowning moment for a player who had been linked with a move to Spurs before joining the Gunners.

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City's Post-New Year Slump

While Arsenal were building momentum, their main rivals began to falter. Manchester City endured a disastrous start to the new year, a slump epitomised by a humbling derby defeat at Old Trafford.

After fighting their way back into contention over the festive period, Guardiola's side failed to win any of their first four league games of 2026. A goalless draw at Sunderland was followed by dropped points at home against Chelsea and Brighton.

This poor run of form allowed Arsenal, despite a couple of minor stumbles of their own, to establish a commanding seven-point lead at the summit, a gap they would ultimately defend to clinch the Premier League title.

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