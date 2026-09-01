Job Ochieng: How a Little-Known European Club Saved the Harambee Stars Winger Left Stranded in Spain

Job Ochieng was left stranded on Spain's streets by an agent before a little-known European club stepped in to save his football career.

The Santiago Bernabéu is where football dreams are made, but for Job Ochieng, his start for Real Sociedad against Real Madrid was the peak of an extraordinary story of resilience.

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A journey that, ironically, began in utter despair on the sun-drenched streets of Maspalomas. Now a key figure for manager Pellegrino Matterazo and Kenya’s national football team, Harambee Stars, Job Ochieng wears the number 12 shirt after an impressive La Liga 2 campaign with Real Sociedad B, where he notched eight goals and two assists.

His contribution to his team's lone goal in a 4-1 loss to Real Madrid, a blocked shot from a smart run that set up Luca Sucic to score, is just a hint of his talent. But this bright present is shadowed by a dark past rooted in Gran Canaria.

Job Ochieng: From Stranded Teenager to Bernabéu

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In the summer of 2020, a 17-year-old Ochieng left his native Kenya and Nairobi's Ligi Ndogo AC with hopes of making it in Europe.

The trip, funded through the collective effort of his community, quickly turned into a nightmare. Upon his arrival in the Canary Islands, the agent who had promised him a golden opportunity vanished, leaving the teenager stranded, penniless, and thousands of miles from home.

"He was on the street with his suitcase," recalls Carlos Gaumet, then-coach of CD Maspalomas, speaking to Maspalomas 24h.

The dream of a European career became a fight for survival. The Harambee Stars winger was alone, isolated by a language barrier, and the victim of a cruel scam that nearly derailed his future. The sudden financial demands from the unscrupulous middleman also placed his family back in Kenya under severe strain.

In that desperate moment, the CD Maspalomas community emerged as a lifeline. Seeing the teenager abandoned and desolate, the club acted without hesitation.

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"Both I and the club president, Orlando Galindo, had to take care of Job because the man who brought him left him on the street," Gaumet explains.

Maspalomas embraced the young player, offering him not just shelter in an apartment but also a sense of purpose. Ochieng was given a coaching job within the club's academy, which allowed him to support himself and start rebuilding his life.

"I remember picking him up and taking him to the field because the boy was alone," Gaumet says. "He had a very hard time. He came from an African country like Kenya and didn't speak the language."

Fortunately, Gaumet spoke English, which helped bridge the communication gap and ease Ochieng's integration. "When you show affection to a foreign child, they open up more," the coach adds. Job Ochieng transformed from an abandoned teenager into a cherished member of the CD Maspalomas family.

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