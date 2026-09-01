Kenya's Rising Stars Make Their Mark Ahead of Youth Olympic Games

Kenya's emerging athletics talent is gaining valuable experience as the country looks to the next generation ahead of the 2026 Youth Olympic Games.

Kenya’s celebrated athletics tradition could be witnessing the emergence of a new generation of champions, with young athletes increasingly making their mark at regional and continental competitions.

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For a group of young Kenyan athletes, the past few weeks have provided a glimpse into the potential of the country’s next crop of sporting stars, with impressive performances at the Federation of East Africa Secondary School Sports Association (FEASSA) Games and the Association of National Olympic Committees of Africa (ANOCA) Zone V Games.

These performances matter not only for the medals won, but also for what they represent for the development of young talent.

From school competitions to regional championships and, potentially, the Youth Olympic Games, the athletes are beginning to navigate a pathway that could shape their sporting careers.

Young Sprinters Shine at FEASSA Games

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At the 2026 FEASSA Games, held in Morogoro, Tanzania, between August 14 and 25, four athletes from the KCB Scholars programme competed in athletics, participating across sprint and field events.

Their performances produced a strong medal haul, with Charles Griffins winning gold in the 200m and Anthony Lemoshira claiming silver in the 100m. Valerian Ombasa secured bronze in the 400m, while Maurice Odongo won gold in the shot put.

The scholars also played a key role in the 4x100m relay, with both Lemoshira and Griffins earning gold medals as part of the victorious Kenyan team.

The results highlighted the depth of young talent emerging from Kenya’s schools, with athletes already gaining valuable experience competing beyond the national level.

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Success Extends Beyond Athletics

The FEASSA success extended beyond athletics, with nine scholars from three partner schools competing in volleyball.

Kesogon Mixed Secondary School, which had five scholars in the competition, won gold, while Kwanthanze High School, represented by two scholars, secured silver. Two scholars from Soweto Secondary School helped their team reach the semi-finals.

The performances across different disciplines underline the broader sporting potential developing within Kenya’s school system, where young athletes are gaining opportunities to compete at a higher level while continuing their education.

ANOCA Games Provide Another Test

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For the young athletes, the opportunity to compete on the regional stage was quickly followed by another important test at home.

The ANOCA Zone V Games, held at Kenyatta University from August 24 to 28, brought together more than 300 young athletes from 11 African countries, including Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda, Tanzania, Ethiopia, Burundi, Sudan, South Sudan, Somalia, Egypt and Eritrea.

The competition provided an important platform for young athletes to test themselves against peers from across the region and served as a preparation benchmark for the Youth Olympic Games scheduled to take place in Dakar, Senegal, from October 31 to November 13, 2026.

Lemoshira and Chasala Strike Gold

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Two athletes from the KCB Scholars programme earned places on the Kenyan team, and both delivered gold-medal performances.

Lemoshira, who had won silver in the 100m at FEASSA, stepped up his performance to claim gold in the same event at the ANOCA Zone V Games.

In the 200m, Bramwel Chasala also struck gold, adding another significant achievement to the growing list of successes by the young Kenyan athletes.

For Chasala, the achievement reflects what young athletes can accomplish when talent is matched with opportunity.

He notes: “Winning gold for Kenya has given me confidence that I can compete at a higher level. It motivates me to keep training, stay disciplined and continue improving because I know there are bigger opportunities ahead.”

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Building Champions Starts in School

The success of Chasala, Lemoshira and their fellow athletes highlights the importance of identifying and nurturing sporting talent while athletes are still in school.

The journey to elite sport does not begin at the Olympics or world championships. It starts much earlier, on school fields, at local competitions and in regional championships where young athletes first learn to compete, win and, equally importantly, learn from defeat.

For the KCB Foundation, supporting this journey involves creating opportunities for young people to discover and develop their potential while maintaining their education.

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“Talent is only the beginning. Our responsibility is to create opportunities for young people to develop their abilities, compete with confidence and pursue their ambitions while also investing in their education. The achievements of our scholars demonstrate what is possible when young talent receives the right support and opportunities,” said KCB Foundation Managing Director Mendi Njonjo.

The recent performances offer an encouraging indicator for Kenya’s broader athletics pipeline. With Lemoshira and Chasala already winning gold at the ANOCA Zone V Games, and the Dakar Youth Olympic Games approaching, the young athletes have an opportunity to take their development to another level.

For a country whose athletics success has inspired generations, the emergence of these young competitors provides reason for optimism.