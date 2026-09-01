AFCON Qualifiers: Michael Olunga, Joseph Okumu Return as Benni McCarthy Includes 3 Debutants in Harambee Stars Squad

Michael Olunga and Joseph Okumu headline Benni McCarthy's provisional Harambee Stars squad as four new faces earn their first senior call-ups.

Benni McCarthy has unveiled a 38-man provisional squad as Harambee Stars begin their 2027 AFCON qualification campaign with crucial fixtures against Eritrea and Guinea.

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Harambee Stars have been drawn into a competitive Group D alongside South Africa, Guinea, and Eritrea for the PAMOJA 2027 qualifiers.

Although Kenya holds an automatic spot at the continental showpiece as co-hosts alongside Uganda and Tanzania, Benni McCarthy’s men are treating the qualifying rounds with complete competitive gravity as they aim to build team synergy and match sharpness ahead of 2027.

Harambee Stars will kick off their qualifying campaign at home against Eritrea on Saturday, September 26 at Nyayo National Stadium, before making the long trip to West Africa to face Guinea on October 1 at the Stade du 28 Septembre in Conakry.

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Michael Olunga and Joseph Return to Provide Veteran Leadership

Headline inclusions in McCarthy’s squad feature the high-profile return of senior captain Michael Olunga and Stade de Reims centre-back Joseph Okumu, both of whom have successfully navigated challenging injury layoffs to rejoin the national setup.

Michael Olunga makes a timely return to the national team setup after recovering from a severe five-month pelvic injury that prematurely ended his domestic season in Qatar.

Having opened his 2026/27 campaign with a dramatic equaliser for Al-Arabi, the Harambee Stars captain returns to spearhead Kenya's frontline.

Joining Olunga in reinforcing the squad's core is vice-captain Joseph Okumu, who returns to the defensive backline following a prolonged spell on the sidelines.

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Joseph Okumu missed substantial playing time for club and country after suffering a serious knee ligament injury during Stade de Reims' opening league match, keeping him out of action for six months before resuming full training.

His return to physical fitness provides a massive defensive boost for Benni McCarthy as Kenya prepares for the crucial fixtures.

Benni McCarthy Integrates Maiden Call-Ups into Senior Ranks

While senior stalwarts headline the roster, Coach Benni McCarthy continues his policy of expanding Kenya's talent pool by handing maiden senior call-ups to three emerging prospects.

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Young midfielder Kevin Wangaya has earned his first senior invitation following stellar performances for Nairobi United and an impressive display at the 2025 U20 Africa Cup of Nations, where he was named in the group stage best eleven.

Also earning maiden invitations are English-based Swindon Town forward Louis Millard and US-based attacker Javan Ochieng, who continues his development with Hickory FC in North America.

Full 38-Man Provisional Harambee Stars Squad

Goalkeepers:

Byrne Omondi, Faruk Shikhalo, Ian Otieno, Brian Bwire, Caleb Kramer.

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Defenders:

Manzur Okwaro, Stanley Wilson, Abud Omar, Joseph Okumu, Amos Wanjala, Frank Odhiambo, Daniel Ayembe, Deon Woodman, Michael Kibwage, Rooney Onyango, Paul Ochuoga, Hannif Wesonga.

Midfielders:

Zak Vyner, Timothy Ouma, Kevin Wangaya, Chris Erambo, Duke Abuya, Marvin Nabwire, Austin Odhiambo, Zech Obiero, Will Lenkupae, Aldrine Kibet.

Attackers:

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