Victor Wanyama Reveals Qualities Youngsters Must Have to Join Wanyama Football Academy

The ex-Harambee Stars skipper and his brother McDonald Mariga held their first trials at the weekend and have delivered a message to the budding footballers.

Former Harambee Stars captain Victor Wanyama has highlighted what youngsters will need to possess to be considered for the Wanyama Football Academy.

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The Wanyama Academy, a youth development project led by Wanyama and his brother elder McDonald Mariga, held its first recruitment trials in Nairobi on Saturday, targeting young footballers in the Under-12, Under-15, and Under-17 age groups.

After the first trials, Wanyama delivered his verdict to the budding footballers as he begins the journey to actualizing his dream of nurturing the next generation of Kenyan players.

“You have played well and to be successful, we need to have discipline and respect for each other. You have not played a rough game,” Wanyama told the youngsters as captured by SPM Sports.

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Wanyama Gets Candid With Youngsters

Wanyama Academy co-founder and coach Victor Wanyama shares insights with young footballers following the successful trials, highlighting what it takes to become a professional footballer @VictorWanyama #SpmSportske #wanyamaacademy pic.twitter.com/FopfCorWrN — kido THE Brand HSC 🎖️🇰🇪 (@Silvakidole) August 31, 2026

“Next time, it will be more structured and we will look at a player from the beginning. Passing, agility and fitness so if you have all those in the next training, we will look at them,” he added, explaining what will make the difference during the next phase of the trials.

The former Southampton and Tottenham midfielder then went into details over what those looking to get the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity must bring to the table.

“You must have all those and be an all-rounded player. The passing, agility and fitness must be good and from there, how well can you gel in the team and play with the rest?” he added.

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“Football is not so difficult, it is understanding of the game, knowing when to pass and dribble and to respect the team structure. Those are the things we are looking at not someone running all over or dribbling past everyone. There is always a time and place to express yourself as a player,” Wanyama further stated.

What Football Academy Seeks to Achieve

Victor Wanyama at the Wanyama Football Academy

Wanyama and Mariga, two of Kenya's most successful football exports, aim to create a structured pathway for young players based on their own experiences in European football.

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The Wanyama Football Academy operates in both Nairobi and Busia. Its main residential and academic complex is a 21-acre facility in Nambale, Busia County, which integrates football training with formal education and life skills. The elite training centre in Nairobi is located at the KCB Leadership Centre in Karen.

Development of the Busia facility has been ongoing for several years, with administration and classroom blocks already complete. In April, Wanyama confirmed that progress was being made on the playing surface after overcoming earlier construction challenges.