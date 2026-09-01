Pitso Mosimane when he was unveiled as the new Bafana coach. Image: Lorenz Kohler/X

Pitso Mosimane when he was unveiled as the new Bafana coach. Image: Lorenz Kohler/X

Pitso Mosimane Hits Back at Bafana Job Critics as He is Finally Unveiled - 'I Have 21 Medals'

The new South Africa national team coach has explained why he believes he fully deserves the role after doubts from some quarters.

Newly-appointed Bafana Bafana coach Pitso Mosimane has confidently backed himself to deliver success for the South African national team following his official unveiling on Tuesday.

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The South African Football Association (SAFA) National Executive Committee, headed by president Danny Jordaan, confirmed the highly anticipated appointment, also introducing Mosimane's technical staff.

The former Mamelodi Sundowns and Al Ahly manager has signed a contract to succeed Belgian coach Hugo Broos, who stepped down at the end of July after a successful five-year tenure.

Broos's impressive spell included a third-place finish at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, a Round of 16 appearance in the 2025 edition, and guiding South Africa to the knockout stages of the 2026 World Cup for the first time in the nation's history.

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Mosimane Addresses His Credentials

Returning for his second stint in charge of the national team after his initial run from 2010 to 2012, Mosimane faces the challenge of filling big shoes. However, he had a clear message for anyone questioning his ability to lead Bafana Bafana forward.

"A lot has happened between now and 14 years back," Mosimane stated during his unveiling. "Back then, I hadn’t even won an MTN8 or Nedbank Cup, never mind a league or… let me not boast of what we’ve achieved."

The 61-year-old, who led Sundowns to five league titles and a CAF Champions League trophy, pointed to his extensive list of accomplishments since his last tenure.

"There’s 21 medals between now and 14 years back, loaded with about three FIFA Club World Cups and one national team World Cup – I think the system is loaded enough now," added Mosimane, who also secured two Champions League titles with Egyptian giants Al Ahly.

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Ready for the National Challenge

Despite his decorated career in South Africa, Egypt, and Saudi Arabia—where he led Al Ahli to promotion in his single season there—Mosimane acknowledged the unique demands of his new position.

"I take this responsibility knowing that I still have something to give in football and especially in my country," he said. "I do so with many more years of experience but also with an even deeper appreciation of what it means to lead Bafana Bafana."

"I know this is simply not a coaching job… this is bigger than Pitso Mosimane. I understand the weight of this role, the expectations that come with it, and what this team means to South Africa."

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First Tasks and Technical Team

"With pride, determination, and humility, I accept the challenge," Mosimane declared. "When you coach a club, you represent the badge, a community, and millions of supporters. But when you coach Bafana Bafana, you represent your country."

Mosimane's first assignment will be to guide the team through the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, with upcoming matches against Guinea on September 23 and Eritrea on September 27.

Known affectionately as 'Jingles,' the new coach has brought in Kabelo Rangoaga and Musi Matlaba to his technical team, with another assistant coach expected to be announced soon.

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