Victor Wanyama Opens Up on the Emotional Struggle Behind His Retirement: 'I Knew It Was Time'

Victor Wanyama opens up about the emotional struggle of walking away from football after a career filled with memorable moments.

Victor Wanyama has opened up about his retirement from professional football, his unforgettable first season at Tottenham Hotspur and the emotional decision to finally walk away from the game.

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As Tottenham prepare for their upcoming Premier League clash with Manchester United at Old Trafford, the fixture brings back memories of one of the most emotional afternoons in the club’s modern history: the final match at White Hart Lane in May 2017.

At the centre of that occasion was Wanyama, who scored Tottenham’s opening goal in a memorable 2-1 victory over United.

Now 35, the former Kenya captain stepped away from professional football in April, having played his final competitive match in March 2025.

After four years in Major League Soccer with CF Montreal, a short stint with Scottish side Dunfermline ultimately convinced the midfielder that his persistent knee problems had reached a point where he could no longer continue.

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Victor Wanyama's Memorable First Season at Tottenham

Wanyama’s debut campaign in north London during the 2016–17 season remains one of the standout chapters of his career.

Playing alongside Mousa Dembélé in a formidable Tottenham midfield, Wanyama featured in 36 of the club’s 38 league matches as Mauricio Pochettino’s side finished runners-up in the Premier League.

Tottenham also went unbeaten at home throughout the league campaign, recording notable victories over Manchester City, Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester United.

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Reflecting on that season, Wanyama pointed to the mentality within the squad and the special relationship between the players and Tottenham supporters.

“We had a great group, and we always wanted to improve each game,” Wanyama told Tottenham Hotspur media. “Every weekend when we went out, we wanted to prove to ourselves that we could stay at the top. That’s how it should be, competing every weekend. Once you play here, the way you are treated and the reaction from the fans is amazing. I don’t think you get that anywhere else. I just want to see the club moving forward, that has always been my wish, and I’m always watching.”

Closing White Hart Lane With a Goal

Among Wanyama’s many memorable moments in a Tottenham shirt were his winning goal on his debut against Crystal Palace and his spectacular long-range effort against Liverpool.

But nothing quite matched the significance of scoring in Tottenham’s final competitive game at White Hart Lane.

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“For me, that was the most special, not losing at White Hart Lane,” he reflected. “The finale, the goal against United, scoring in the last home game of the season, that was a big deal for me. Closing the stadium with a goal will always be remembered. For me, that was amazing. It was a dream come true.”

Why Victor Wanyama Decided to Retire

While football remained a huge part of Wanyama’s life, years of physical demands eventually caught up with him.

The midfielder, who won 67 caps for Kenya and served as captain for the national team, said his knee ultimately made the decision for him.

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“Football has been my life, and it was not easy to retire, but my knee couldn't take it anymore,” Wanyama explained. “I was still enjoying it, and every time I stepped on the pitch, I made sure I did everything and had no regrets. I knew it was time, though. I came back from MLS, went to Dunfermline, and I remember I really pushed myself in a game, my knee was swollen for three days. I just knew. I thought, ‘I can’t keep beating myself up like this.’ It was time to let the knee rest and live a bit for my kids at home.”

Victor Wanyama’s Next Chapter in Football

Retirement has not taken Wanyama away from the sport. The former Tottenham and Celtic midfielder is now working towards his coaching qualifications and hopes to use his experience to contribute to football in Kenya while staying connected with the game.