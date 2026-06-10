Harambee Stars Midfielder Becomes Free Agent After Short European Spell

The Kenyan international midfielder has become a free agent after ending a brief and limited stint with a European club.

Kenyan international midfielder Amos Nondi has concluded his tenure with Albanian top-flight club FK Partizani Tirana, officially ending his 10-month association with the team.

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The versatile player, who is also capable of playing in defence, signed for Partizani in August 2025 from Armenian Premier League side FC Ararat-Armenia.

However, his time in Albania was brief, with the 27-year-old making just a single appearance for the club during the 2025/26 season.

Despite limited club action, Nondi remains a key figure for the Harambee Stars, having recently featured in two international friendlies against Lesotho.

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In the first leg of the match, Harambee Stars were held to a 1-1 draw. They then claimed a 4-0 victory in the second leg of the match, thanks to strikes from Mohammed Bajaber and Lawrence Okoth Ouma.

Amos Nondi Now a Free Agent

His departure from Partizani now makes him a free agent, and the former Gor Mahia player is expected to explore new opportunities abroad.

Nondi's career has been marked by a steady progression through European football since leaving Kenya. He began his journey with the now-defunct Sony Sugar FC before a notable spell at Gor Mahia.

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His European adventure began in Georgia, at Kolkheti-1913 Poti, where he spent a year adapting to the demands of the game on the continent.

His solid performances led to a move to another Georgian club, FC Dila Gori, where he enjoyed a successful five-year stint. It was at Dila Gori that Nondi established himself as a reliable midfield presence, honing his technical skills and tactical awareness.

In 2023, he transferred to FC Ararat-Armenia, where he played for two seasons in the Armenian top division before moving to Albania.

Having competed in the leagues of Georgia, Armenia, and Albania, Nondi is one of a select group of Kenyan footballers with extensive experience across multiple European countries.