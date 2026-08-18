Harambee Stars Legend Ramps Up Pressure on Ryan Ogam After League Debut for Belgian Club

The Kenyan striker has received a special request from the former Harambee Stars goalkeeper following his first match for Belgian side RFC Liege.

Harambee Stars striker Ryan Ogam made his league debut for Belgian RFC Liege on Monday and he is now receiving calls to hit the ground running.

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Ogam played 90 minutes but it ended in disappointment as his new team fell to a 2-1 home defeat against Francs Borains in the Challenger Pro League, Belgium’s second division.

The former Tusker striker, who is on loan from Austrian club Wolfsberger AC after struggling for playing time, was immediately included in the starting lineup for the season opener at Stade de Rocourt.

Former Harambee Stars goalkeeper Arnold Origi is among those who were impressed by the striker’s output but he has called on the forward to do what he is best known for, score goals.

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Arnold Origi’s Message to Ryan Ogam

“Tuko hapo kwa score board, usituweke sana Tufanyie ile mambo yetu. God Bless (We are keen to see your name on the score board, don’t keep us waiting),” Origi told Ogam on Instagram, accompanying the post with a clip of the striker making a lung-bursting run to track a runner and prevent a counter-attack after RFC Liege had been attacking a set-piece.

Ogam endured a frustrating spell in Austria where he hoped to hit the ground running only for Wolfsberger to drop him to the second-string side where he featured for most of last season.

The striker will now be looking to follow Origi’s advice and score regularly to earn an extended stay at RFC Liege given his loan deal includes an option to make the move permanent.

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On Monday, Ogam endured a tough start as after a scoreless first half, the visitors took the lead through Bastian Maxime just two minutes after the restart.