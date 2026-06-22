Harambee Stars Goalkeeper Lands New Club in South Africa as he Replaces Nigeria’s First-Choice

Kenyan goalkeeper Brian Bwire has found a new home in South Africa and is seen as the long-term replacement of the Super Eagles number one.

Kenyan goalkeeper Brian Bwire has landed a new club after leaving South African side Polokwane City.

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Bwire's position at Polokwane became untenable after a major fallout reportedly due to a contract dispute.

‎The goalkeeper endured a challenging six-month period at the Limpopo-based club after he reportedly rejected a contract extension offer in late January and was subsequently frozen out of the squad.

‎His only competitive football this year has been with Harambee Stars, during the FIFA Series against Grenada in March and against Lesotho early this month.

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‎Bwire was reported to have been attending training and participating in warm-ups, but excluded from the main sessions with the rest of the squad and when the season ended, he left the club.

Which Club Has Signed Bwire?

Brian Bwire in action for Polokwane City.

‎The 26-year-old has, however, taken little time to find a new home as according to iDiski Times, Chippa United have signed him to strengthen their goalkeeping department.

‎Chippa endured a challenging 2025-26 season as they were in the relegation places until the final weeks when they survived by finishing 13th in the 16-team league and are keen to avoid another season of struggle.

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The Chili Boys had the second worst defence in the Premier Soccer League last season, conceding 44 goals, with only bottom side Orbit College (47) letting in more than them, and part of that was down to the departure of goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali who left the club under unclear circumstances in February.

Bwire, who conceded 17 goals in 18 appearances for Polokwane City last season, is therefore seen as the long-term replacement of the Nigeria first-choice goalkeeper and he will be hoping to hit the ground running at the club, which is based in the Eastern Cape province of South Africa.