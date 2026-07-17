Harambee Stars Goalkeeper Confirms Exit From Ethiopian Giants as FKF Premier League Return Looms

The Harambee Stars goalkeeper has officially ended his stay with an Ethiopian football powerhouse, with his next move expected to bring him back to the FKF Premier League.

Harambee Stars goalkeeper Farouk Shikalo has officially brought the curtain down on his time at Ethiopian powerhouse St George FC after confirming his departure from the club following the expiry of his one-year stint.

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The experienced custodian announced his exit through an emotional statement on his official Facebook page, reflecting on his journey with one of Ethiopia's most successful clubs while expressing gratitude to everyone who supported him during his stay in Addis Ababa.

Farouk Shikhalo: Emotional Message to Club, Teammates and Fans

In his farewell message, Shikalo paid tribute to the club's management, coaching staff, teammates and supporters, acknowledging the role each played throughout his time at St George.

"My journey at St George has come to an end. I would like to thank the management for giving me an opportunity to represent the biggest club in Ethiopian football. I would also like to thank the coaching staff for always believing in me even at my lowest point, especially goalkeeper coach Daniel, who has been a father figure to me,” he said.

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“I would also like to thank my fellow players who stood with me side by side in the battlefield, especially when we were at our lowest during the financial crisis at the club. You guys are family.

“I also extend my sincere appreciation to the amazing St George fans who never gave up on us even when things seemed hopeless. May God bless you, and may God bless Saint George. All the best in the coming season and in your future endeavours."

Farouk Shikhalo: A season of resilience and silverware

Shikalo arrived at St George in October 2025 after leaving FKF Premier League side KCB FC, signing a one-year deal that saw him become the club's first-choice goalkeeper almost immediately.

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The former Posta Rangers, Bandari and Yanga SC shot-stopper produced a series of commanding performances throughout the campaign, emerging as one of the team's standout players despite an otherwise difficult season for the Addis Ababa-based side.

While St George struggled to maintain consistency in the Ethiopian Premier League and eventually finished sixth, Shikalo remained a dependable figure between the posts.

His experience and leadership proved crucial as the club ended the season on a positive note by lifting the Addis Ababa Cup, ensuring his spell in Ethiopia concluded with a piece of silverware.

Farouk Shikhalo: Nairobi United Closing In

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Shikalo's departure is expected to clear the path for a return to Kenyan football, with newly promoted FKF Premier League side Nairobi United understood to be in advanced talks to secure his signature.

The ambitious club is looking to strengthen its squad with experienced players ahead of the 2026/27 campaign as it prepares for life in the top flight.

Should the move materialise, Shikalo would bring invaluable experience gained both domestically and abroad, having featured for Posta Rangers, Bandari, KCB and Tanzanian giants Yanga SC, in addition to earning numerous appearances for Harambee Stars.